Tottenham vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they look to increase the pressure on Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are winless in three matches in all competitions and suffered a 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in their last outing, which sparked frustration from the away end down on the south coast.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in a period of positivity. Enzo Maresca has guided Chelsea to four wins in a row in all competitions and a fifth over their London counterparts will strengthen their bid in the race for Champions League qualification.

"They are, first of all, have good players and manager," reflected Maresca on Spurs. "It's very clear what they want to do on and off the ball. What kind of problems they have, I don't know. You have to be there to understand. A fantastic team, they beat City 4-0 two weeks ago. Hopefully for us (there will be a lot of goals)."

Maresca insists Chelsea are not competing for the Premier League title this season, adding: "We can do many things better in both situations - attacking and defending. We are ahead of my expectations. It's because the players are doing fantastic."

Robert Sanchez will return in goal for Chelsea after Filip Jorgensen was given the nod to start in midweek against Southampton. However, Maresca will continue to be without Reece James and Wesley Fofana, who are both sidelined with hamstring problems. Mykhailo Mudryk has been suffering from illness and is a doubt for the trip to north London.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Spurs against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Date, time, location of Tottenham vs Chelsea

Date: Sunday 8th December 2024

Kick-off time: 16:30 UK / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

