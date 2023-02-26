Tottenham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

Tottenham and Chelsea this afternoon meet in a fierce London derby.

Spurs, despite a season that has seemed so close to a crisis on more than one occasion, sit in the Premier League’s top four, far ahead of their free-spending rivals.

Graham Potter is under increasing pressure with the Blues and defeat at home last week to bottom side Southampton saw swathes of supporters turn on the manager.

Such are the strong feelings this particular fixture evokes, it will be fascinating to see how the Blues board would react to another loss.

For Spurs, Newcastle and Manchester United not being in Premier League action this weekend would see them further cement their place in the top four with three points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 1.30pm GMT kick-off time today, Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go App will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Harry Kane is expected to be fit for Spurs despite recent suggestions the England captain missed training in the build-up. Heung-min Son was dropped before scoring in the win over West Ham and it remains to be seen if he will continue on the bench.

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are all injured.

For Chelsea, all of Reece James, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk have been given the all-clear for the game in a huge boost to Potter.

Under pressure: Potter is struggling to convince at Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

Such has been the level of Chelsea’s form, it is impossible to back them even over an inconsistent Spurs side.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham to win: 55

Draw: 42

Chelsea to win: 77

Tottenham vs Chelsea latest odds

Tottenham to win: 6/4

Draw: 11/5

Chelsea to win: 15/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.