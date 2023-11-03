Tottenham vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham face off against Chelsea on Monday evening in a London derby rarely more explosive.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino will sit in the away dugout for the first time as a manager in N17 as he looks to reverse his side's form in the most unwelcome of surroundings. Pochettino oversaw Spurs' best period in decades during over five years in charge - culminating in a Champions League final - but returns as an enemy.

Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, has taken his new squad to the top of the Premier League thanks to the best ever start to a season by a newly appointed manager. He will know another victory under the lights will be the most important of the lot, by a distance.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Mauricio Pochettino will be without trusted assistant Jesus Perez, also formerly of Tottenham (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with Monday Night Football coverage beginning at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from both Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Postecoglou gave Destiny Udogie a "50-50" chance of being fit but noted there was still plenty of time for the left-back to further recover from a recent knock. Rather concerningly, deputy left-back Ben Davies has been ruled out of the game.

Yves Bissouma escaped a fifth yellow card of the season last time out, so should start in midfield alongside Pape Sarr. Rodrigo Bentancur continues to work back to full fitness after nine months out with a serious knee injury, but should make the squad after a late cameo in the win at Crystal Palace.

Brennan Johnson is pushing to replace Richarlison on the left-hand side of Spurs' attack.

Story continues

Mykhailo Mudryk should be available for Chelsea after returning to full training in the days before the game.

Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku hopes to be back before the end of November but this game will come too soon. The same can be said for midfielder Romeo Lavia and Ben Chilwell. All other injuries are longer-term.

Destiny Udogie is "50-50" heading into the weekend. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

Spurs are clearly the team in form, they are top of the table after all while Chelsea have just three league wins all season and come into the game after yet another unconvincing display, albeit in victory, against lower-league Blackburn.

But, as the saying goes, the form book can go out the window in derbies. This one in particular - given the intense rivalry and Pochettino's return - will require the calmest of heads to come out victors. Chelsea could cause an upset but Postecoglou will have his players ready not to let the occasion get to them.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 56

Draws: 42

Chelsea wins: 77

Spurs have won just one of the last nine Premier League derbies between these two teams after winning three of the previous four.

Tottenham vs Chelsea match odds

Tottenham: 11/10

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 9/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).