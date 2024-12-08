Tottenham v Chelsea LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Micky Van de Ven makes shock Spurs return

Tottenham host Chelsea in Sunday’s late Premier League kick off hoping to respond positively after a surprising 1-0 loss to Bournemouth during the week.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were unable to overturn Dean Huijsen’s first half strike as the Cherries collected a vital three points on Thursday evening. Saturday’s results mean Spurs have slipped into the bottom half of the table but they will jump up to seventh if they can defeat Enzo Maresca’s high-flying Chelsea this afternoon.

The Blues come into the game on a six-match unbeaten run in the league following a 5-1 mauling of Southampton in their last outing. Maresca’s team sit second just seven points behind leaders Liverpool and with Arne Slot’s men having their game versus Everton postponed yesterday, Chelsea can cut that gap to just four points ahead of a busy Christmas period.

Follow all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with our live blog below:

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE

Spurs host Chelsea in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Bournemouth last time out and need a win

Chelsea on six-match unbeaten run in league and hope to close gap on leaders Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Chelsea FC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

15:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tottenham: Forster; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Enzo Fernandez; Sancho, Palmer, Pedro Neto; Jackson.

Team news

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Here’s a reminder of the early team news – we’re expecting line-ups to be announced in five minutes.

Ben Davies was forced off against Bournemouth with injury and faces a scan, leaving Radu Dragusin as Tottenham’s lone fully-fit recognised centre-half. Versatile teenager Archie Gray filled in at the Vitality Stadium but Cristian Romero has been back in training and may be forced to feature. Rodrigo Bentancur remains banned while Guglielmo Vicario is a long-term absentee. Heung Min Son is likely to be recalled to the starting side.

Enzo Maresca rotated his Chelsea forward line at Southampton in midweek, with Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix all impressing. It is possible, though, that Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto are all recalled, while Moises Caicedo might revert to a right-back role he fulfilled impressive against Aston Villa.

How the table looks

15:05 , Chris Wilson

That loss to Bournemouth meant that the Cherries climbed above Spurs in the table, with Postecoglou’s side now in 11th, with 20 points.

Chelsea sit second, above Arsenal on goal difference, on 28 points.

Ange Postecoglou explains heated incident with furious Tottenham fans at Bournemouth

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Ange Postecoglou was booed by furious Tottenham fans as the manager confronted the away end after the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Tottenham were outplayed at the Vitality Stadium and fell to 10th in the table - with the 4-0 victory at Manchester City their only win in the last six games in all competitions.

Postecoglou went to applaud the away end at full-time but was then involved in an exchange with Spurs supporters. The Australian nodded his head and pointed to his chest, appearing to ask “me?” before raising his thumb. Postecoglou said he received some “pretty direct feedback”, which he said could not repeat, but added that he did not like what he heard.

Ange Postecoglou explains heated incident with furious Tottenham fans at Bournemouth

Ange Postecoglou determined to get more consistency from Tottenham

14:55 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou is determined to break Tottenham’s current cycle of inconsistency.

Spurs tasted defeat at Bournemouth on Thursday night to continue their Jekyll and Hyde results this season amid unsavoury scenes as a minority of the club’s away support hurled abuse at Postecoglou at full time.

Outstanding wins over Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City have been coupled with flat displays in defeats to Crystal Palace and Ipswich during a run of seven victories from their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou determined to get more consistency from Tottenham

Tottenham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

14:50 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see both teams lining up today based on previous matches and updated injury lists:

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

What is the early team news?

14:45 , Mike Jones

Ben Davies was forced off against Bournemouth with injury and faces a scan, leaving Radu Dragusin as Tottenham’s lone fully-fit recognised centre-half. Versatile teenager Archie Gray filled in at the Vitality Stadium but Cristian Romero has been back in training and may be forced to feature. Rodrigo Bentancur remains banned while Guglielmo Vicario is a long-term absentee. Heung Min Son is likely to be recalled to the starting side.

Enzo Maresca rotated his Chelsea forward line at Southampton in midweek, with Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix all impressing. It is possible, though, that Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto are all recalled, while Moises Caicedo might revert to a right-back role he fulfilled impressive against Aston Villa.

How can I watch it?

14:40 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Tottenham vs Chelsea?

14:35 , Mike Jones

Tottenham vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Chelsea

14:30 , Mike Jones

Tottenham Hotspur risk slipping out of the race for a European place as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to bounce back from defeat at Bournemouth in a London derby against Chelsea.

A draw at Fulham last weekend was followed by a disappointing performance at the Vitality Stadium, with Postecoglou involved in an angry confrontation with Spurs supporters after the game.

It has been an uneven Premier League campaign for the club with injuries beginning to bite, but Postecoglou will hope to return his side to the level they showed in thrashing Manchester City a fortnight ago.

They may have to find that sort of form against a Chelsea side that has impressed against both Aston Villa and Southampton in the last seven days.

Good afternoon!

10:53 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Tottenham host Chelsea in the late kick off.

It promises to be a scintillating London derby, and our veryown Lawrence Ostlere will be on hand to provide the latest updates and analysis as the Blues find themselves firmly involved in the title race.

We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.