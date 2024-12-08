Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE!

Two London rivals in contrasting form meet in a huge Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are in desperate search of a positive result after a poor run that led to Ange Postecoglou being abused by unhappy away fans after Thursday’s limp 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Chelsea on the other hand are flying under Enzo Maresca and can move to within four points of leaders Liverpool with a win after the Merseyside derby was postponed on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca continues to insist the Blues are not title contenders but victory at Spurs would only fuel belief about what they can achieve this season. Spurs kick off down in 11th place and all eyes will be on Postecoglou amid fresh questions over their progress

The corresponding fixture last season was one of the most chaotic games in Premier League history as Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick to help give Chelsea a 4-1 win against nine-man Spurs. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Tottenham v Chelsea latest

GOAL! Sancho fires home after frantic start

GOAL! Kulusevski doubles the lead

GOAL! Solanke fires home early on

16:56 , Alex Young

24min: Son usually buries those!

The Spurs skipper gallops clear of the Chelsea defence down the left, cuts onto his right and looks to bend a shot from 25 yards past Sanchez... but the ball fizzes over the angle of post and bar.

Close.

16:54 , Alex Young

23min: An exhausting end-to-end game, this. Thrilling.

Malik Ouzia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:53 , Alex Young

Enzo Maresca talks a lot about wanting control in his team’s performances and no the kind of “basketball” back and forth that leaves you open in transition. Afraid that’s exactly what he’s got here.

16:53 , Alex Young

21min: Palmer usually buries those! A great run from Fernandez to find Palmer in space in the area but he miskicks the ball.

A big let-off for Spurs.

16:50 , Alex Young

18min: Spurs will start to get nervous now. We’re not even 20 minutes in and the next goal is already so key.

GOAL!

16:49 , Alex Young

17min: Wow, game on!

Sancho with a stunner, cutting inside and beating Forster from distance.

A corker of a strike. Out of nothing!

16:45 , Alex Young

14min: Romero’s return has last less than 15 minutes as he hits the deck.

Dragusin is on.

Malik Ouzia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:44 , Alex Young

Cucurella was straight over to the bench after that goal for a change of footwear. A bit late now, pal.

GOAL!

16:42 , Alex Young

11min: Oh my! Another mistake from Cucurella and Spurs score again!

Kulusevski takes the ball on the half turn and fires inside the near post.

16:41 , Alex Young

9min: It’s been a poor start from Chelsea, to say the least. A number of mistakes in defence.

Malik Ouzia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:40 , Alex Young

A stinking moment for Marc Cucurella, who has been so reliable for Chelsea this season. A big test now of Enzo Maresca’s side, with the crowd up.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:39 , Alex Young

Johnson still had a lot do after being gifted a great position by Cucurella's slip. But the winger's cross was outstanding and Solanke showed great desire to get ahead of Colwill and steer home. Spurs off to a flier.

GOAL!

16:36 , Alex Young

5min: Cucurella slips near the halfway line, and that’s all the invitation Johnson needs to fly down the right flank and find Solanke in the centre to flick home!

First blood, Spurs!

16:34 , Alex Young

4min: First Chelsea corner, won by Sancho, is delayed after debris thrown from the Spurs fans nearby.

Palmer eventually takes, plays in short to Fernandez, who plays back to Palmer to drill a cross in for Colwill to head wide.

16:32 , Alex Young

2min: Corner comes in but Chelsea crowd out Spurs.

16:32 , Alex Young

2min: Spurs pressure Badiashile into a mistake, which Kulusevski picks up in acres in the middle of the pitch but opts against shooting and instead finds Johnson, who wins a corner.

Kick-off!

16:31 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go.

16:30 , Alex Young

Anything could happen for the next two hours, but goals are surely a guarantee.

16:26 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:23 , Alex Young

The returns of Van de Ven and Romero - as well as dropped points for Arsenal - will have given Spurs fans a major boost going into a match against a rival they almost never beat.

The club is attempting to ramp up the pre-match atmosphere even more with a light show and a tifo in the single-tier Park Lane stand before kick-off.

Malik Ouzia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:22 , Alex Young

Chelsea have exceeded all expectations so far this season but they are probably still missing that showpiece victory against one of their traditional rivals.

They lost to Man City and Liverpool and drew with Man United and Arsenal. Will this be the day for Enzo Maresca?

Enzo Maresca ahead of the game

16:18 , Alex Young

"It's an opportunity as we can improve, and see how we are doing things in these types of games, but no more than that.

"Liverpool didn't play, City dropped points, but this game is about us."

More from Ange Postecoglou

16:16 , Alex Young

"We've been in this position before and we've got a result against a top side.

"But irrespective, it's a bit test against a big side ... when we play our football, we're on top."

16:15 , Alex Young

Final prep.

(REUTERS)

16:09 , Alex Young

So two big points dropped by Arsenal at Fulham in the early London derby.

Can Chelsea capitalise?

Ange Postecoglou on Romero and Van de Ven

15:58 , Alex Young

"It's a welcome boost for us. Romero was close. Micky we kind of thought probably next Thursday but he's trained really well.

Both were really keen to play and obviously with us losing Ben in midweek it's a good opportunity for them to get out there.

“Obviously a boost because they're important players for us."

Dan Kilpatrick checks in

15:55 , Alex Young

Our man in north London.

"Chelsea are increasingly growing in confidence, while Spurs are really wobbling."



Here is @Dan_KP ahead of the game.



LIVE: https://t.co/0l7EDvLSd7#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/gvlpLVWSDA — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 8, 2024

15:52 , Alex Young

A huge game for both teams, but in particular Spurs amid the most inconsistent of runs.

A draw with Fulham and defeat at Bournemouth has seen the pressure grow on Postecoglou for the first real time. His interaction with angry travelling fans on Thursday was telling.

There is no reason to think he is under the threat of being sacked, but a defeat today could be costly.

Van de Ven surprise

15:36 , Alex Young

Maybe we should have seen this coming. Earlier this week, Micky van de Ven posted some footage on social media of him training individually with the caption “on the way”.

A huge boost for Spurs and, hopefully, not a risky one.

15:28 , Alex Young

Quite the surprise from Spurs, then, as both Romero and Van de Ven are deemed fit enough to start. Romero has been close to a return for a week or so, but Van de Ven was not expected back for a little while.

It's two of three changes from the loss at Bournemouth, with Son coming in for Maddison as the other.

Chelsea make the customary seven changes, with the likes of Sanchez, Jackson, Neto and Colwill returning. Sancho also starts, after scoring his first goal for the club in midweek.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Team news in full

15:22 , Alex Young

Tottenham XI: Forster, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Johnson, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Dragusin, Spence, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Lankshear

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Gusto, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Felix, Nkunku

Tottenham XI

15:16 , Alex Young

Van de Ven and Romero start!

Chelsea XI

15:15 , Alex Young

Here’s how the Blues look!

15:10 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Will Romero be fit for Spurs? Will Son start?

Who will be at the back for Chelsea? Has Madueke done enough to start?

We’ll find out in five minutes.

Maresca: 'Cole Palmer FC' tag proof of Chelsea progress

15:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea have shed their ‘Cole Palmer FC’ tag after watching his side become the Premier League’s most prolific outfit.

Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Southampton took Chelsea’s goalscoring tally to 31 in 14 Premier League games this season, two more than table-toppers Liverpool.

“Yeah, and we are very happy,” Maresca said, when asked whether Chelsea now free of that ‘Cole Palmer FC’ moniker.

“If you remember in my first press conference, I said that we cannot rely on Cole for every game because it is not correct.

“He has to enjoy football, but if we prepare the season thinking Cole is the only solution then we are wrong.

“We work every day to allow Cole to be in situations where he can be the best and be good. You see that we move him from the right side to the left side, or from one side to the other side, because we want to put players in situations where they can be the best.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Postecoglou doubles down on Spurs fan confrontation

14:53 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou has said he does not regret his confrontation with supporters at Bournemouth on Thursday, insisting he will never back down from doing "the right thing".

Postecoglou exchanged heated words with fans in the away end after full-time of Spurs' 1-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium.

“No, they felt like they needed to give me feedback, so I thought I’d get close enough for them to make sure they were heard,” Postecoglou said.

“Hopefully after 18 months, you [the media] have realised that I am who I am. I don’t really care.

“Whether people think I’m an easy target, soft target. I’m going to shy away from it. I’ve fought my whole life and I’m not going to race down the tunnel because some people feel like they need to give me some direction. It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t.

“From my perspective, what motivates me and what drives me on a daily basis is to continually stay true to my values and what I believe is the right thing to do in every situation. Maybe people thought it wasn’t the right thing to do. My wife certainly didn’t.

“So I got some feedback there as well. But that’s ok. I’m not going to change. It’s who I am, mate. I’ve been like that my whole career and I won’t change.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Stats

14:46 , Giuseppe Muro

- Spurs have lost eight of their past 11 Premier League clashes with Chelsea, drawing two and winning one

- Chelsea have won on five of their seven visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, drawing one and losing the other

- Spurs have conceded the opening goal in 13 of their 16 Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024

- Chelsea have scored 57 times in 22 matches this season, the most of any top-flight club

Tottenham vs Chelsea latest odds

14:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham to win: 21/10

Draw: 29/10

Chelsea to win: 11/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head history and results

14:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham wins: 56

Draws: 42

Chelsea wins: 79

Prediction

14:24 , Giuseppe Muro

It’s difficult to know what to make of Spurs, who have tended to raise their level in the biggest games this season.

Still, Chelsea are looking the much more consistent.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news

14:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Enzo Maresca has some big selection calls to make.

Maresca made a surprising seven changes for Wednesday’s trip to Southampton but watched his much-changed team emerge with a comfortable 5-1 victory.

That included a first Premier League start for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who has impressed in the Conference League, but Maresca confirmed immediately that Robert Sanchez remains his first-choice and will start against Spurs.

Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia are also expected to return to the side, but the big win at St Mary’s has given Maresca a nice headache.

The Blues will remain without defenders Reece James and Wesley Fofana because of hamstring problems, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still struggling with illness.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham team news

14:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham hope Cristian Romero will be fit to return from injury.

Romero has not played for Spurs for a month and they desperately need him to return to action after Ben Davies was their latest defender to succumb to a hamstring injury in Thursday's defeat at Bournemouth.

If the Argentine does not feel able to play, teenager Archie Gray is likely to fill-in at centre-half alongside Radu Dragusin.

Micky van de Ven is getting closer to full fitness and working outdoors but is not expected to face the Blues.

Ange Postecoglou will again be without the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), forwards Richarlison, Wilson Odobert (both hamstring) and Mikey Moore, who continues to recover from an energy-sapping virus.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

14:03 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Chelsea!

A huge afternoon in north London, as Spurs bid to get back on track and Chelsea look to close to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm GMT from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.