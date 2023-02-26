Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Son Heung-min on bench

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s side desperate for a win in today’s London derby.

Chelsea have won just twice in their last 14 Premier League matches, a woeful run of form that dipped even further following last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and face a Spurs side who were lifted by their victory over West Ham last time out.

The result moved Tottenham into the top four and Antonio Conte’s side can tighten their grip on fourth spot with another three points this afternoon, although the Italian will be missing from the sideline once again.

Chelsea’s top-four hopes are slim and defeat would surely close the door for good. It would also increase the pressure on Potter’s position. The Chelsea manager revealed on Friday that he and his family have been subjected to death threats amid his side’s poor run but defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a further test of the club’s patience.

Chelsea are without a win in five in all competitions, scoring just once

Tottenham can move four points clear of Newcastle with back-to-back wins

Tottenham XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Sterling, Felix, Ziyech, Havertz

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

Kick off: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea

13:31 , Michael Jones

Chelsea kick off the match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. They send the ball towards the back line where it gets shifted over to Ben Chilwell.

He feeds a nice pass into midfield for Joao Felix who dinks one over the top but sends the ball bobbling through to Fraser Forster.

Pre-match thoughts from Cristian Stellini

13:26 , Michael Jones

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, spoke to Sky Sports ahead of kick off and explained why Son Heung-min starts on the bench today:

“We have to keep the momentum. It is a good moment for us. We have worked well in the week, we hope we will play a good game and the energy we need to do that is important.

“It was a difficult decision [to keep Son on the bench] but it was not the only decision we had to take - we had many. We are lucky we had Antonio [Conte] to help us make the decision and we are happy with the team.”

Will Kane find the target again?

13:23 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane’s last 11 goals for Spurs in all competitions were scored in London.

Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could become the first Spurs players to score home and away league goals against Chelsea in the same season since Gary Lineker in 1990/91.

Blues struggling away from home

13:19 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s nine away games without a victory in all competitions is their longest such run since a 17-match streak from April 2000 to January 2001.

The Blues are winless in all 10 league fixtures this season against the teams that began this round of fixtures above them in the table - they are currently 10th and Spurs 4th.

Chelsea giving full backing to Graham Potter after poor run of results

13:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has the full support of the club’s hierarchy despite his side’s poor run of results.

The Blues have won just twice in 14 games in all competitions and were beaten by the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Potter’s expensively-assembled side left the pitch amidst anger and a chorus of boos at full-time, with some voices near the dugout calling for the former Brighton manager to leave.

However, it is understood that Potter maintains the backing of co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali ahead of Sunday’s London derby at Tottenham.

Son the super-sub

13:11 , Michael Jones

Son Heung-min has scored four goals in two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, compared to just one goal in his 20 starts.

No Spurs player has ever scored five from the bench in a Premier League campaign.

13:07 , Michael Jones

Only Manchester City’s league matches have produced more goals this season than the 79 scored in Tottenham’s fixtures.

Spurs have conceded multiple goals in 13 Premier League matches this season, a joint top-flight high with Leicester City.

In contrast, the 46 goals that have been scored in Chelsea’s 23 league games is the fewest involving any top-flight side this season.

Chelsea’s shocking form

13:03 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have only won one of their 10 matches in all competitions in 2023, and just two of their last 14 league games. They have scored eight goals in those 14 matches, the fewest of any side during that run.

They are aiming to avoid a run of six games without a win in all competitions for the first time since November to December 2012.

Potter on mental health issues and threat to his family

12:59 , Michael Jones

This is Graham Potter’s 18th Premier League match in charge of Chelsea since he was appointed five months ago.

He has won just five of those game resulting in the worst parts of the Chelsea fanbase to hurl anonymous abuse at him and his family online.

“I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die,” he said. “That’s obviously not pleasant to receive.

“You could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It’s been not pleasant at all. If you go to work and somebody’s swearing abuse at you, it’s not going to be pleasant.

“With the results as they are, you accept criticism. That’s not to say it’s easy at all. Your family life suffers, your mental health suffers, your personality - it is hard.”

Three in a row?

12:55 , Michael Jones

Spurs are aiming for three consecutive Premier League home wins without conceding for the first time since their opening three matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April 2019.

They could also set a club record of 23 consecutive home league games without a draw.

12:51 , Michael Jones

Spurs could claim four points in a season from Chelsea for only the second time in the Premier League, having done so in 2008/09.

This is also the 150th league meeting between the sides. Tottenham have won 47, Chelsea 64, and there has been 38 draws.

Enzo Fernandez interview: ‘My message to the Chelsea fans? Trust us’

12:47 , Michael Jones

Enzo Fernandez still remembers the times. “Four hours difference in winter, three hours in summer - we knew exactly,” he says, going back to the Sunday mornings where he would get up early and crawl into bed with his dad to watch the Premier League.

It was there, drinking Mate – a South American herbal drink –, where he would tune in to see his Argentinian heroes – “Kun Aguero, Carlos Tevez, Higuain…” – but in San Martin, Buenos Aires, those stadiums of Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford seemed a world away. Now, though, it is Enzo Fernandez, a World Cup winner at 22, who stands above them as the most expensive Premier League player of all time.

All journeys to the Premier League are remarkable – but Fernandez’s has been defined by an astonishing and dizzying assent. “It’s all gone very, very quickly,” he admits, speaking through a translator – although he has now started English lessons.

He is happy to be here at Chelsea although the move to London – a “beautiful city,” he says – with his young family has not been easy. Fernandez is staying in a hotel as he has yet to find a house, but he is settling into his new surroundings following his third move in less than a year.

The rise of Enzo Fernandez and World Cup winner’s message to Chelsea fans

12:43 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won just seven of their 61 Premier League games against Chelsea and are winless in the last eight top-flight meetings.

Chelsea are looking to become just the third team to win four consecutive away league games against Tottenham, emulating Arsenal (1952/55) and Manchester United (six between 2001/07).

12:39 , Michael Jones

It’s a contrasting point of view looking at these two teams. Tottenham are looking to win consecutive games and move four points clear of Newcastle to keep a grip on fourth spot - and a Champions League place - while Chelsea are just searching for a win.

Graham Potter’s men have not won in five matches across all competitions and lost 1-0 to the bottom placed side in the Premier League, Southampton, last time out.

A victory over Tottenham will go some way to easing the pressure on the manager but the Blues need to string together a run of wins to move up the table.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

12:35 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged from the team that started their 2-0 victory over West Ham last time out. Harry Kane leads the line once more with Richarlison out on the left in place of Son Heung-min.

Graham Potter meanwhile makes six changes to the Chelsea side that lost to Southampton in their last outing. Reece James and Thiago Silva return to the defence.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek slots in alongside Enzo Fernandez in midfield with starts for Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

Tottenham vs Chelsea line-ups

12:31 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Sterling, Felix, Ziyech, Havertz

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he and children subjected to death threats

12:25 , Michael Jones

Chelsea promised to offer Graham Potter whatever support he needs after the manager was sent emails threatening him and his family.

Potter said he had been targeted by an anonymous account in the wake of the team’s recent poor form, which continued with a 1-0 home defeat by Southampton last Saturday.

Afterwards some supporters behind the dugout at Stamford Bridge called for the manager to leave, with the atmosphere turning increasingly hostile as the game wore on. Personal attacks on social media have also increased following the loss to Saints, but those have now escalated to threats being sent to him directly.

Potter, who has said previously that he believes he has the hardest job in football, was nevertheless visibly upbeat ahead of his team’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday, joking that he was late as he had been at a “crisis meeting” with the club’s owners.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he and children subjected to death threats

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction

12:20 , Michael Jones

These are two unpredictable teams at present but Tottenham seem in slightly less disarray so could well edge this contest.

Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea.

Tottenham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

12:15 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez; Mudryk, Felix, Sterling; Havertz

What is the team news?

12:10 , Michael Jones

The likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are all out injured for Spurs, while Oliver Skipp is likely to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Ben Davies could continue at left-wing back and Son Heung-min is likely to replace Richarlison.

Cesar Azpilicueta‘s serious head injury suffered against Southampton will keep him out, while Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy are also absent. N’Golo Kante is now back in team training although is likely not yet fit enough to feature.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz will all be pushing for a start in attack, while Thiago Silva and Reece James shoudl start in defence.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

12:05 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 1.30pm GMT on Sunday 26 February. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Good afternoon

11:59 , Michael Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s side desperate for a win in today’s London derby.

Chelsea have won just twice in their last 14 Premier League matches, a woeful run of form that dipped even further following last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and face a Spurs side who were lifted by their victory over West Ham last time out. The result moved Tottenham into the top four and Antonio Conte’s side can tighten their grip on fourth spot with another three points this afternoon, although the Italian will be missing from the sideline once again.

Chelsea’s top-four hopes are slim and defeat would surely close the door for good. It would also increase the pressure on Potter’s position. The Chelsea manager revealed on Friday that he and his family have been subjected to death threats amid his side’s poor run but defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a further test of the club’s patience.

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League in today’s live blog