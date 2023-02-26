Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE!

Spurs this afternoon have the chance to consolidate fourth spot as they welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but will know they are yet to beat the Blues since moving to their new ground. With Manchester United and Newcastle facing off in the Carabao Cup Final, Spurs can open up a four-point gap on their Magpies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are desperate for a win, with a home defeat to bottom-of-the-table, and managerless, Southampton the latest nadir in Graham Potter’s underwhelming tenure thus far. The Blues boss still has the backing of the owners, who want to build a long-term future with Potter, but an improvement in results is surely needed soon.

Defeat to a rival could change minds, while Spurs, again without Antonio Conte, will hope to continue building momentum ahead of the season run-in. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 1.30pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham XI: Spurs unchanged

Chelsea XI: Potter goes strong

Score prediction: Spurs to earn bragging rights

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

13:33 , Alex Young

3min: Early heart-in-mouth moment for Skipp as Sterling goes down in the area under his tackle, but the referee isn’t interested.

Kick-off!

13:30 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

13:28 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

13:22 , Alex Young

Nizaar is impressed.

What a stadium this is. It has been a happy hunting ground for Chelsea who have won all three of their games here. It is really a must-win today as far as top four goes. #cfc #totche pic.twitter.com/vBG7Wf1sDs — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 26, 2023

13:19 , Alex Young

Kick-off is fast approaching. Warm-ups are complete and the teams are back in their dressing rooms.

13:11 , Alex Young

The last time these two teams back, in the second gameweek of the season, Harry Kane’s last-gasp equaliser secured a draw for Spurs and ended a five-game losing streak against the Blues.

You wouldn’t bet against him scoring again today.

Auba is back

13:07 , Alex Young

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes the matchday squad for the first time in over a month,” reports Nizaar Kinsella.

“It’s a credit to him for sticking at it and getting back in his manager’s thoughts after difficult circumstances being dropped from the Champions League squad.”

Chelsea go strong

12:53 , Alex Young

Chelsea manager Graham Potter had to make some tough decisions as he bids to escape a run that has seen Chelsea win just two of their last 14 matches.

Reece James and Thiago Silva return after being rested, while Ben Chilwell gets the nod over Marc Cucurella as Kalidou Koulibably is preferred to Benoit Badiashile.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts alongside Enzo Fernandez, while Hakim Ziyech completes an imposing front four of Joao Felix, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.

Spurs unchanged

12:46 , Alex Young

Tottenham have named an unchanged team to face Chelsea as Richarlison keeps his place ahead of Heung-min Son.

Son scored from the bench in last weekend's 2-0 win over West Ham - his fourth goal in just two substitute appearances in the League this season - after replacing a subdued Richarlison, making his first start since the league’s World Cup break.

Ivan Perisic also remains on the bench as Ben Davies continues at left wing-back, while in-form Emerson Royal remains ahead of new £40million signing Pedro Porro.

Oliver Skipp continues in midfield ahead of Pape Matar Sarr while Fraser Forster is in goal.

Chelsea XI

12:31 , Alex Young

Here’s how the Blues look.

Tottenham XI

12:30 , Alex Young

Richarlison keeps his place.

Stellini not interested in Chelsea form

12:17 , Alex Young

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini has insisted Chelsea's dismal form can means little ahead of today’s game.

Graham Potter's side have picked up just two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions and another defeat on Sunday could see the pressure on the Chelsea boss intensify.

"A team like Chelsea can recover and win many games in a row. But we have to think about our game and not what happened after," Stellini said.

The Italian reiterated that he remains focused on his own side's preparation as Spurs look to break their eight-game winless run against Chelsea in the Premier League.

"We have to think about us and our way to be better, our way and the target we want to reach. Not think about what the opponent can do or not do," he said.

Potter backs himself

12:07 , Alex Young

Graham Potter insisted he has the resilience to steer Chelsea through their current difficult period despite the death threats made against him and his family.

"To get to this point, you have to have endured tough times," he said. "Otherwise you can't survive. That particular time at Brighton, my first year, taking over the playing style, trying to change the squad. Both my parents passed away. There were constant comparisons in the media with my predecessor.

"If you want to talk about how to affect mental health, comparing you to somebody else is not a good place to start. It was tough. Then we had Covid. That was a really difficult period. It was my first time in the Premier League, having to prove myself.

"Maybe that period enables me to get through this period, or at least to still conduct myself. I'm still here, I'm still alive, I've survived crisis meeting after crisis meeting after crisis meeting. I'm still here, wow.

"I still care, I still absolutely love it. It's still wonderful. I still see the challenge. I still see how grateful I am to be in this position, with you guys having these conversations. It's brilliant but there'll be tough times."

Head to head

11:46 , Alex Young

Spurs’ recent record (well, even further back to be honest) against Chelsea is dismal. They lost five on the spin before Harry Kane’s injury-time equaliser earned a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Here’s the overall head-to-head record.

Tottenham wins: 55

Draw: 42

Chelsea wins: 77

Score prediction

11:33 , Alex Young

Such has been the level of Chelsea’s form, it is impossible to back them even over an inconsistent Spurs side.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Chelsea team news

11:25 , Alex Young

Chelsea are ready to welcome back Reece James, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk into the fold, with the foursome having been given the all-clear for the game in a huge boost to Graham Potter.

Whether they all start is a different matter, though.

Spurs team news

11:16 , Alex Young

Harry Kane is expected to be fit for Spurs despite recent suggestions the England captain missed training in the build-up.

Heung-min Son was dropped before scoring in the win over West Ham and it remains to be seen if he will continue on the bench or again take Richarlison’s spot.

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are all injured.

Where to watch

11:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go App will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more.

Welcome

11:00 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea.

It’s a London derby, and these tend to bring goals and drama. Both teams are in need of a win, though the Blues more so.

Spurs will be wary of their dismal recent record against Chelsea, as they remain winless against their rivals since moving to their new stadium.

We have Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground. Stick with us.