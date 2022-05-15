Tottenham vs Burnley predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Antonio Conte is hoping to guide Tottenham into the Champions League places (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

After closing in on Arsenal with a Thursday night North London Derby victory, Tottenham know they can put the pressure on their rivals with a win against Burnley.

Mike Jackson’s side travel to London needing a result of their own, level on points with Leeds in the battle for Premier League survival though possessing a game in hand on their fellow strugglers.

Jackson was named Manager of the Month for April after making a significant impact after replacing Sean Dyche in charge at Turf Moor, but is managing a squad further thinned by recent injury blows.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, may again be without influential centre-half Cristian Romero, who did not feature against Arsenal after suffering a hip injury.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Tottenham vs Burnley will kick-off at 12pm BST on Sunday 15 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Cristian Romero missed Tottenham’s win over Arsenal after suffering a hip injury, and is a major doubt. Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty will not play again this season.

Burnley are facing something of an end-of-season injury crisis, with Matej Vydra joining Ben Mee,Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood on the sidelines, with Jay Rodriguez yet to return from hamstring bother. Though Maxwell Cornet and Erik Pieters returned last weekend, there is now also concern over James Tarkowski, who was forced off early in the second half against Aston Villa.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Long, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Barnes.

Odds

Tottenham win 4/11

Draw 23/5

Burnley win 9/1

Prediction

Tottenham avoid a slip-up and put pressure on Arsenal by climbing above their rivals. Tottenham 3-1 Burnley