Tottenham vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts a vital clash on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season (Action Images via Reuters)

Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham Hotspur side not to be complacent as they welcome Burnley Fc to London for a huge encounter on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.

A 3-0 win over ten-man Arsenal brought Spurs to within a point of their North London rivals, but qualification for the Champions League remains in the hands of Mikel Arteta’s side and any dropped points at home may be entirely fatal to Tottenham’s hopes.

Conte’s concern over this fixture is understandable - in the reverse encounter at Turf Moor, a goal from Ben Mee secured victory for Burnley after a flat performance from a Spurs side that had beaten Manchester City a few days prior.

Mike Jackson, in caretaker charge of Burnley after Sean Dyche’s departure, will be hoping his side can produce a similar result and move closer to safety.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Tottenham vs Burnley will kick-off at 12pm BST on Sunday 15 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Cristian Romero missed Tottenham’s win over Arsenal after suffering a hip injury, and is a major doubt. Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty will not play again this season.

Burnley are facing something of an end-of-season injury crisis, with Matej Vydra joining Ben Mee,Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood on the sidelines, with Jay Rodriguez yet to return from hamstring bother. Though Maxwell Cornet and Erik Pieters returned last weekend, there is now also concern over James Tarkowski, who was forced off early in the second half against Aston Villa.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Long, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Barnes.

Odds

Tottenham win 4/11

Draw 23/5

Burnley win 9/1

Prediction

Tottenham avoid a slip-up and put pressure on Arsenal by climbing above their rivals. Tottenham 3-1 Burnley