Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Burnley – LIVE!

Tottenham host Burnley in the Premier League later today in a great chance to get back on track. Anything other than three points would see the Clarets relegated to the Championship, meaning Spurs are heavy favourites to get back to winning ways.

Still, Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost their last four games and another defeat would see serious questions asked. It has broadly been a hugely positive first season in charge for the Celtic manager but the campaign ending with a whimper would be a huge disappointment.

While Postecoglou insists he does not particularly care whether or not Spurs do manage to qualify for the Champions League, few would doubt this is a fine chance to close the gap on Aston Villa, who they still boast a game in hand on. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Burnley latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Tottenham team news: Richarlison a big doubt

Burnley team news: Maxime Esteve available

Prediction: Tottenham to win

Tottenham vs Burnley: Latest Premier League odds today

12:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham to win: 1/3

Draw: 5/1

Burnley to win: 13/2

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).

Tottenham vs Burnley: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham wins: 54

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham vs Burnley: Premier League prediction today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs haven’t been in great form of late but it would be a surprise to see them not get back to winning ways here.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

(REUTERS)

Burnley team news vs Tottenham today

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Burnley, meanwhile, remain without Luca Koleosho. Ameen Al-Dakhil, Nathan Redmond, Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are also still out.

However, defender Maxime Esteve is available for selection again after missing the loss to Newcastle through illness.

Story continues

(Tim Markland/PA Wire)

Tottenham team news vs Burnley today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs are without Timo Werner, Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon and Ben Davies for the rest of the season.

Richarlison could also miss the final week of the campaign, after Brazil left him out of their Copa America squad and revealed that was due to injury.

James Maddison has been dropped of late but may come back into the side. Aside from that, there are no fresh injury concerns.

(AP)

Tottenham vs Burnley: TV channel and live stream today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10pm BST on BBC Two on Saturday night.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

11:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Burnley today.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 3pm BST.