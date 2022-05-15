Tottenham 1-0 Burnley LIVE! Kane goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE!

Antonio Conte’s Spurs can leapfrog Arsenal and claim fourth place in the Premier League, albeit potentially temporarily, with victory over Burnley.

Today’s lunchtime kick-off gives Tottenham the chance to build on their north London derby victory which reignited their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

The stakes remain high and anything but a win would see the pendulum swing back in Arsenal’s favour ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Monday.

Burnley know a victory may even be enough to effectively seal their survival from relegation this weekend. The Clarets sit 17th and level on points with Leeds, but the Whites’ significantly worse goal difference means they have to get something out of their game against Brighton later or risk being left behind.

Earlier in the season, it was Burnley who came out on top with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor proving something of a turning point in Tottenham’s fortunes under Conte.

BT Sport will be broadcasting the game live on BT Sport 1, and through their website and app.

With kick-off at noon, keep up to date via Standard Sport’s live blog featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground...

Match updates

How to watch

Tottenham XI: Moura comes in

Burnley XI: Mee and Tarkowski out

GOAL! Kane scores VAR penalty

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 0 Burnley FC

Half-time!

12:55 , Marc Mayo

That is the break with Burnley furious at that penalty being given, which Kane rolled in delicately against the left-hand post.

GGGGOOOOAAALLLL! Tottenham 1-0 Burnley | Kane

12:53 , Marc Mayo

45+7 mins: It will be Kane to takes as Conte and Jackson argue in the technical areas...

HE SCORES!

PENALTY TOTTENHAM!

12:52 , Marc Mayo

45+6 mins: Barnes is penalised for leaving an arm out and blocking Sanchez’s flick!

12:50 , Marc Mayo

45+5 mins: We’re into added on time after added on time. And a potential handball from Barnes is being checked by VAR...

12:50 , Marc Mayo

45+4 mins: CHANCE!

A disappointed “aww” from the Spurs faithful as Son goes short from a corner but the ball finds it way to the opposite flank and Moura pulls it back for Kane.

Story continues

Completely free and unmarked from 12 yards out at the near-post... he puts it wide. The best chance of the game.

12:48 , Marc Mayo

45+2 mins: Anger from the home fans as Kevin Friend fails to book Pope for mulling over a goal kick for quite some time. Eventually, the kick goes long to Cornet and Sanchez mops up well.

12:46 , Marc Mayo

45 mins: Kane flashes a shot wide from distance as four minutes goes up on the fourth official’s board.

12:44 , Marc Mayo

43 mins: A lack of energy is affecting Spurs, they are all a bit standstill as Royal plonks a cross against a Burnley leg before Hojbjerg lofts a cross into Pope’s arms.

A sign of tiredness after the derby, perhaps?

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

12:41 , Marc Mayo

Frustration creeping in as the game becomes increasingly bitty following a fast Spurs start. We’ve just had a long break for Cornet to receive treatment and Burnley are taking every opportunity to time waste.

12:40 , Marc Mayo

39 mins: Not much life in the home fans as we drift towards half-time after that long break.

Spurs move the ball out right but it’s all a bit sloppy in the final third.

12:38 , Marc Mayo

37 mins: We’ll have some stoppage time later as Cornet takes a few minutes to get patched up, a big plaster and bandage wrapped around his head before play gets underway. He’ll carry on, though.

12:35 , Marc Mayo

34 mins: A moment’s pause after a head injury for Cornet. It looks like a bit of a cut on the Burnley striker’s forehead.

12:32 , Marc Mayo

31 mins: Tottenham just losing their sharpness as shown by Hojbjerg rolling a dolly of a pass right into Cornet’s feet by the halfway line.

They win it back though and come forward nicely, only for Sessegnon’s pass into the box for Moura being just overhit.

12:29 , Marc Mayo

28 mins: CHANCE FOR BURNLEY!

This is actually turning into a fairly stable period of possession from Burnley, and Cornet is rolled in down the left to force a smart stop by Lloris one-on-one!

Before that, Roberts was booked for kicking the ball away after committing a foul.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

12:27 , Marc Mayo

Remaining patient is surely the key for Spurs against a Burnley side who are defending deep and in numbers. The chances are coming, with Kane having already gone close with two headers, so Conte will be urging his side not to get frustrated.

(Getty Images)

12:26 , Marc Mayo

25 mins: Hello, Burnley are on the up...

A great ball in from Taylor almost meets McNeil’s burst into the box but Sessegnon makes a strong header clear and Spurs survive the visitors’ first attack of the day.

12:23 , Marc Mayo

22 mins: A moment to contemplate attacking for Burnley as Barnes nicks the ball and beats his man, before laying an overhit pass towards Cornet which Tottenham deal with.

The away team have completed less than half of their attempted passes so far. And they’ve only tried 36.

12:21 , Marc Mayo

20 mins: Burnley appear to have switched to more of a 5-4-1 with Cornet moving out left and McNeil on the right flank, to cover off those marauding wing-backs of their hosts.

12:18 , Marc Mayo

17 mins: CHANCE!

An intricate move from Spurs ends with Sessegnon picking out Kane, whose header looks to be at least hitting the far-post but Collins flicks it wide.

Burnley clear the corner but Royal sends in a 30-yard piledriver which Pope has to parry over!

12:16 , Marc Mayo

16 mins: There is a strong “means business” vibe about Tottenham today with Davies the next to hit it from outside the box, straight at Pope.

They will have to be careful not to resort to long-range pumps all afternoon, mind. Burnley will be perfectly happy with that.

12:13 , Marc Mayo

13 mins: SAVE!

Moura gets his legs pumping and delivers a lovely hanging cross for Kane, who directs his header goalwards but it isn’t enough in the corner and Pope holds onto it.

Five shots and 86 per cent possession already for Spurs.

12:12 , Marc Mayo

11 mins: Moura has a hit deflected wide before Son, taking a short corner, sends in an near-post shot-cross that Pope has to parry wide.

The Korean then dazzles Cornet from the following corner before a poor cross leads to the ball being pumped upfield.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

12:10 , Marc Mayo

It has been all Spurs in the opening 10 minutes and they are zipping the ball around nicely. There were fears this could be like the Brighton game but Conte’s side already look so much sharper than they did that day.

You've brought the atmosphere, again 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:10 , Marc Mayo

9 mins: Appeals for a penalty from the home end as Kane attempts to flick a header goalwards, but he’s offside. And it wasn’t a foul anyway.

12:09 , Marc Mayo

8 mins: Burnley save some breath with a couple of fouls won near their box, the latest after Roberts sticks his forehead on Sessegnon’s knee in competing for the ball in mid-air.

(PA)

12:05 , Marc Mayo

4 mins: More threat down Spurs’ left as Kane sets Sessegnon away before his cross is cleared, with a long-range thump from Sanchez blocked.

A confident start from Tottenham.

12:03 , Marc Mayo

2 mins: We’re straight into a period of Spurs possession with Burnley set up in a 5-3-2, McNeil on the left side of the midfield three and Cornet off Barnes’ right shoulder.

Kane whips in a low cross from the left which Pope gathers under pressure from Davies.

Kick-off!

12:01 , Marc Mayo

Burnley get us underway in north London after both teams take the knee.

Here come the players!

11:57 , Marc Mayo

Kick-off is just moments away...

11:55 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane hailed Thursday’s win as one of the best at Tottenham’s new stadium, but insisted it will count for nothing if they do not beat Burnley on Sunday.

Asked if it was one of their best wins since the new stadium opened in 2019, Kane said: “I think so. The atmosphere was electric. The pressure was on us to deliver and we handled that really well. In a big game like this, at home, in our stadium, we had to win, otherwise Champions League was dead for us.

“So it was nice to respond that way, to show we’re capable of playing that way under that pressure. But it means nothing if we don’t win on Sunday.”

Read the full story.

11:53 , Marc Mayo

Golden Boot-chasing Heung-min Son has described Tottenham’s schedule as “madness” but admitted he was frustrated to be substituted in Thursday’s win over Arsenal.

“To be honest looking at the schedule, it is madness,” Son said.

“We are playing Thursday night and Sunday with a really early kick-off. It is a really quick turnaround, we need to do everything to recover: good food, good sleep and get ready to go again.”

Read the full story.

11:44 , Marc Mayo

Illness kept Dejan Kulusevski out of Tottenham’s starting line-up for Sunday’s game against Burnley.

Antonio Conte confirmed the Swedish winger’s stomach problems emerged the day before the game, which led to Lucas Moura being named in the XI with Kulusevski on the bench.

“Only yesterday to prepare for the game but this is the schedule and we have to play," Conte told BT Sport ahead of the game.

“Honestly there was a problem because yesterday Kulusevski didn't do the training session, he was sick with a stomach problem. He was not the only player to have this, maybe a virus came around into the team.

“Yesterday four players but it is okay. Kulusevski didn't have the training session, we have Lucas Moura. That is good and he came off the bench and I hope he is ready to come in.”

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

11:40 , Marc Mayo

"Spurs are without their entire first-choice right side. That could be a problem against a stubborn Burnley side."



🗣️ @Dan_KP previews today's lunchtime kick-off.



LIVE: https://t.co/ccVSKlnKtG#TOTBUR | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/6ADwaM7OhR — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 15, 2022

Burnley caretaker Mike Jackson previews the game

11:34 , Marc Mayo

“We know Spurs’ strengths but you’ve got to focus on what you can do to effect them. It’s about us sticking closer, remembering who we are with that aggressiveness as well.”

The warm-ups are underway

11:29 , Marc Mayo

Just half an hour until kick-off...

(AFP via Getty Images)

11:23 , Marc Mayo

Gary Neville has backed Tottenham to pip Arsenal to fourth spot and ensure Champions League qualification after Thursday night’s dramatic north London derby.

“I think Tottenham will beat Burnley and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches - but I’m not sure they will,” said Neville after the game.

Read the full story.

A massive day in the Premier League

11:19 , Marc Mayo

Injured Burnley star Ben Mee discusses his role as player-coach

11:15 , Marc Mayo

“I was asked to do a role for just a week or so but we’ve got a few results so gone on from there. It’s great to be involved with the team and do what I can. The lads have given me a fair amount of stick but have taken to me doing this really well.”

11:09 , Marc Mayo

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee miss out for Burnley, who look to be lining up with a five-man backline and two wingers to match their hosts.

Aaron Lennon and Wout Weghorst drop out from the XI that lost to Aston Villa.

11:07 , Marc Mayo

Dejan Kulusevski is only on the bench for Tottenham after suffering from illness, Lucas Moura gets the start on the wing.

How Burnley will take to the field

11:04 , Marc Mayo

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Lowton, Collings, Long, Taylor; McNeil, Browhill, Cork, Cornet; Barnes.

Subs: Hennessey, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Lennon, Gomez Mancini, Weghorst, Costelloe, McGlynn.

How Tottenham line up today

11:01 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Moura, Kane, Son.

Subs: Gollini, Austin, Rodon, Winks, White, Craig, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Stadium

10:54 , Marc Mayo

#thfc It would feel very Spurs to follow the NLD by slipping up against Burnley today, not least because that’s exactly what happened after their last big win, over City. But I do think something’s changed since, with Conte himself suggesting Turf Moor was a turning point. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 15, 2022

Over on the red side of north London...

10:49 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta is looking to put Arsenal’s north London derby defeat behind them with victory over Newcastle on Monday.

Antonio Conte criticised the Gunners boss after their 3-0 defeat for “complaining too much”, following Rob Holding’s first-half red card on Thursday night.

But Arteta has no interest in engaging in a war of words and, when asked about his counterpart’s claims during Saturday’s press conference, he replied: “I am fully focused on Newcastle.”

Read the full story.

Spurs are in the house

10:44 , Marc Mayo

Time’s up in FPL!

10:39 , Marc Mayo

This humble blogger stuck Son Heung-min in for Mohamed Salah this morning. Sorry for jinxing that one, Spurs fans...

❌ DEADLINE PASSED ❌



Which Pep are you ahead of Gameweek 37? 🤔#FPL pic.twitter.com/MbOtZNwaCu — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) May 15, 2022

Head-to-head record

10:35 , Marc Mayo

Burnley have not won away to Spurs since 1983.

Tottenham wins: 51

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Evening Standard score prediction

10:30 , Marc Mayo

Burnley are desperate for points to beat the drop yet this is perhaps the wrong time to be arriving in Tottenham, with Spurs in fine form and with their own massive goal in sight.

A 2-0 Tottenham win.

10:26 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

10:21 , Marc Mayo

James Tarkowski is a doubt for Burnley along with Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez. Mate Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will miss the trip to the capital.

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson stated on Friday: “At the end of the day, for the players themselves - it's their livelihood, their bodies, and I wouldn't push or risk anyone to play when they're injured.

“A lot of players play with knocks and niggles and if players are right to play and fit enough then they're up for selection.”

Early team news

10:15 , Marc Mayo

Spurs came through the north London derby without any fresh reported injuries.

But they remain without Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Cristian Romero.

Early team news

10:13 , Marc Mayo

Spurs came through the north London derby without any fresh reported injuries.

But they remain without Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Cristian Romero.

How to watch

10:06 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Good morning!

09:49 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham versus Burnley!

It’s an early one with the noon kick-off giving both teams the chance to make a statement in their fights at either end of the Premier League table.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction from north London.