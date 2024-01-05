Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Burnley – LIVE!

Tottenham begin their FA Cup campaign with a favourable home clash against Burnley in the third round. The Ange Postecoglou era has so far been a huge success but going out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle was hugely disappointing, so Spurs will be keen to ensure they go on a deep run in this particular competition.

Still, Postecoglou has stressed that the world’s oldest cup competition should not become the ‘holy grail’ of Tottenham’s season. They will take it seriously, but the Australian does not want it to be a total barometer of the club’s season.

They should, however, have too much for a Burnley side focusing on Premier League survival, even with rotation in mind. If they don’t, serious questions will have to be asked. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Burnley latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: ITV

Tottenham team news: Micky van de Ven could return

Burnley team news: Lyle Foster available

Prediction: Spurs to win

Tottenham vs Burnley: Ivan Perisic has likely played final game for Spurs, says Ange Postecoglou

18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou says Ivan Perisic is unlikely to play for Tottenham again this season, suggesting the Croatian has made his final appearance for the club.

Perisic, 34, is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to be fit before the end of the campaign after undergoing surgery in September on a complex anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, suffered in training.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Tottenham vs Burnley: Latest odds

18:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham to win: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Burnley to win: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Tottenham vs Burnley: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham wins: 53

Draws: 28

Burnley wins: 42

Tottenham vs Burnley: Score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham continue to deliver in attack, with Postecoglou's side scoring in every match so far this season, though that will be tested with Son unavailable.

They have been far from convincing at the back in recent matches, so Burnley will believe they can hurt Spurs, but the home side should have more than enough to come through another entertaining encounter.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Burnley team news vs Tottenham today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Burnley have Lyle Foster back and available after his absence due to mental health struggles, with the striker scoring against Aston Villa last time out.

Jordan Beyer limped off early in that match and won't play here for the Clarets, while Hjalmar Ekdal is expected to miss out again along with Luca Koleosho. Jack Cork needs a late fitness test.

(PA)

Tottenham team news vs Burnley today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs will be without skipper Son, who has joined up with the South Korea squad ahead of the Asian Cup. Sarr will also be absent despite overcoming an injury scare, after being called up to the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Bissouma will also be at AFCON, with Mali, but is otherwise suspended.

Micky van de Ven is expected to be in the squad after training this week in a huge boost for Postecoglou, though James Maddison and Cristian Romero remain out along with Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Alejo Veliz is facing a couple of months out with a knee injury suffered against Bournemouth, though Dejan Kulusevski is back from suspension.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Burnley: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's match will be shown live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this evening with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog. Chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham's FA Cup clash with Burnley.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 8pm GMT.