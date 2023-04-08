Tottenham vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham face a tough test against Brighton in the Premier League today.

Roberto De Zerbi, a manager linked with the vacant post at Spurs, brings his in-form Seagulls team to north London for a potentially crucial showdown.

The Seagulls trail Spurs by only four points in the table and boast two games in hand. They arrive in N17 full of confidence having not lost in five games to play a Spurs team in disarray.

Interim manager Cristian Stellini saw his team drop two points at Everton on Monday night and few of the issues former boss Antonio Conte pointed out appear to have been fixed. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Brighton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday April 8, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host the match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to 3pm blackout restrictions in English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10.30pm on Saturday night.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will provide expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Brighton team news

Hugo Lloris returned for the draw at Everton while Ivan Perisic also played despite a recent calf problem.

There are not believed to be any further injuries for Spurs, but no one else is expected back. Ben Davies, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are all sidelined, while Lucas Moura is suspended.

Marching orders: Moura was sent off against Everton (REUTERS)

De Zerbi has confirmed that both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are likely to be fit for Brighton, who are without Adam Lallana, Jakub Molder, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Tottenham vs Brighton prediction

It’s so hard to look past Brighton right now. Spurs, hardly the most dynamic of teams of late, will struggle to match their energy.

Brighton to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 19

Draws: 8

Brighton wins: 9

Tottenham vs Brighton match odds

Tottenham to win: 17/10

Draw: 5/2

Brighton to win: 31/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).