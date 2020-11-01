Tottenham vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton on Sunday night in the Premier League.

Despite a midweek loss in the Europa League, Spurs have been impressive of late with wins over Burnley and Manchester United domestically.

Brighton are near the relegation zone in terms of the league table, but five points from six games already has a bit of a gap between themselves and the bottom three.

To take anything here they’ll need to stop the Harry Kane-Son Heung-min partnership which has been proving so profitable for Spurs.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick off at 7:15pm GMT on Sunday, 1 November at Tottenham Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis, which is able to be purchased here.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch other Sky channels without a subscription. Box Office is not part of a regular Sky or NowTV service.

What is the team news?

Jose Mourinho was pretty clear that the second string aren’t doing enough to win a regular place in the team right now, so Spurs will revert to their league line-up. Japhet Tanganga is the only player currently injured.

Brighton are without Alireza Jahanbakhsh through injury and Lewis Dunk through suspensions. Davy Propper is a doubt and Danny Welbeck isn’t fit enough to start, but could be sub.

Predicted line-ups

TOT: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lucas, Son, Kane.

BRI: Ryan; Webster, Veltman, Dunk; Lamptey, Bissouma, White, March; Lallana, Trossard, Maupay.

Odds

Tottenham - 13/19

Draw - 13/4

Brighton - 19/4

