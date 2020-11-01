Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been in free-scoring form in the league, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combining to devastating effect. However, that momentum was somewhat halted by a bitterly disappointing performance in the Europa League during the week, which left Mourinho incensed.

Brighton, meanwhile, continue to play attractive football but have failed to get the points to reward their play. Graham Potter’s side are without a win in their last four league games and have taken just five points from six in total. Follow all the action below: