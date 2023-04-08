Kane triumphs in fiery clash as both managers sent off – latest reaction

The Brighton and Spurs managers, Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini, row on the touchline before being sent off - Tottenham vs Brighton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA/Zac Goodwin

Courtesy from our friends at Opta..

The last four players to score on their 200th Premier League appearance have all been central defenders - Ben Mee, Virgil van Dijk, Kurt Zouma and Lewis Dunk.

Lewis Dunk

FT scores in the Premier League

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Leicester 0 Bournemouth 1

Fulham 0 West Ham 1

Aston Villa 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

FT: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

What an eventual afternoon!

You have to feel for Brighton as they saw two goals ruled out by Var and then denied a clear penalty by referee Stuart Atwell. The controversy continued with Harry Kane scoring the winning goal to boost Tottenham's hopes of Champions League football.

Roberto de Zebri and Cristian Stellini were both sent off after both managers continued to argue on the touchline. It is believed that Stellini's comments on De Zebri benefitting from Graham Potter's time at Brighton sparked the argument.

Then, Heung-Min Son scored an absolute stunner to join the elusive Premier League 100 club, while Lewis Dunk equalised for Brighton on his 200th Premier League appearance.

90+3: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Brighton are really going for it here as they continue to attack but Spurs are holding firm as they look to wind down the clock.

90+1: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Six minutes added on here.

A chance for Enciso but Eric Dier blocks the header after March's cross. Then another penalty appeal as Brighton want a spot kick. But on replay, there is no foul on March who is outside the box anyway.

89 min: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Brighton with another chance as they whip in a free-kick and Lenglet puts his hands on Dunk, as Brighton protest for another penalty.

The referee yet again waves it away!

87 min: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Romero is rolling around the floor clearly time wasting but fails to realise that the visitors are using this time to make a change.

The Tottenham defender returns to his feet after protesting to Stuart Atwell that he was stamped on by Dunk but on replay it was minimal.

Story continues

84 min: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Matt Law on the Harry Kane goal

Spurs have gone ahead through a deflected Kane shot and I've just noticed Stellini is now sat behind me in the press box. No wild celebrations as per media etiquette!

04:51 PM

81 min: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Brighton have been the better team but Tottenham might have have won it with just under 10 minutes remaining. However, the visitors are trying to respond as Solly March finds Dunk but his header finds the roof of the net.

78 min: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Goal: Harry Kane

Brighton fans look away as Harry Kane as done it again! It was well worked from Tottenham as Hojbjerg gets free down the right and cuts it back. Kane was unmarked in the box and thumps its past goalkeeper Jason Steele, who had no chance.

Just a reminder that Brighton have had two goals ruled out this afternoon by Var and then another penalty not given.

74 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Ryan Mason is on the touchline for Spurs as interim manager Stellini was shown a red card alongside Brighton manager De Zebri.

Spurs will remember Mason taking charge on an interim basis two years ago but he is currently charged with leading Spurs against Brighton.

Mason brings on Danjuma for Kulusevski to a huge cheer from the home fans.

70 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Penalty appeal

That has to be penalty as Hojbjerg clearly catches Mitoma in the box after missing his clearance and then treads on the forward's foot. The referee waves play to continue but Var says no penalty!

No penalty, have no clue why?

67 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

What a chance for the visitors, as Gross takes the set-piece and finds Veltman but his header goes wide of the far post.

04:35 PM

64 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Kulusevski drills his shot wide of the far post after some brilliant build-up play from Harry Kane who is causing problems down the right channel.

61 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

From our man on the ground, Matt Law.

Both managers have been sent-off! Not long after Brighton have another goal disallowed, both benches erupt. The Spurs bench are furious with De Zerbi and the game is stopped before referee Stuart Attwell shows De Zerbi and Stellini red cards. Stellini shouts at De Zerbi as they head down the tunnel. The Spurs fans react by singing 'We want Levy out' and chant the name of Mauricio Pochettino.

Cristian Stellin

58 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

It's kicking off in the dugouts!

As the coaches and substitutes are going chest-to-chest in the technical area. Tempers are clearly high between the two sides after we saw both managers having a go before kick-off.

55 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Goal: Mac Allister

The visitors are in front as Danny Welbeck combines with March as he gets the ball back into the box. His shot deflects off Mac Allister and beats Lloris. Brighton celebrate but after a couple of checks at Stockley Park. Var decide the ball came off Mac Allister's arm on the way in.

Again, a massive let-off for Spurs and another marginal call goes against Brighton.

53 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Penalty appeal

Solly March clears the ball into his arm inside the visitors penalty box and the linesman's flag goes up - for an offside from Perisic in the build-up.

50 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Now Spurs get their chance to attack! Perisic gets onto a long ball and his shot is turned just behind Steele for a corner. However, nothing comes of it but it was a decent chance from the hosts.

48 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Only two minutes into this second half and Brighton have started the second half much as they finished the first. They are on top and the better side.

46 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

The hosts get us back underway. No changes from either side at the break.

HT scores in the Premier League

Aston Villa 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle United 0

Fulham 0 West Ham 1

Leicester City 0 Bournemouth 1

Wolves 1 Chelsea 0

HT: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

What a brilliant first-half of football!

Brighton will feel hard done as they see their response to Son's goal ruled out for handball. However, for Son his absolute screamer has brought up his 100th Premier League goal.

Dunk marked his 200th Premier League appearance as he equalised from a corner to pull the visitors deservedly level.

Matt Law at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium

A few boos from the Spurs fans at half-time but no sign of any more words between De Zerbi and Stellini as they head down the tunnel.

45+1: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Levi Coliwell looks to be struggling with injury but the 20-year-old seems prepared to play until the half-time whistle.

43 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

What a chance as Perisic nods his header just onto the roof of the net- that was close!

Three minutes of added time here at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium.

43 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Stellini and De Zebri are still going at each other with various outbursts and finger pointing. Apparently, De Zebri is unhappy with comments made by Stellini during his press conference earlier on this week.

40 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Solly March attempts at goal as he steps inside on his left foot but fires his shot just past the near post. Brighton are dominating here as we approach half-time.

37 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Brighton are coming again at Tottenham and this time Mitoma's shot is deflected over from around eight yards out. There's a foul from the corner it seems which gives Spurs some breathing space. But nope, Brighton have different ideas and have the ball seconds later.

34 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 1

Goal: Dunk

Matt Law on Brighton's equaliser

Brighton score a deserved equaliser through Lewis Dunk from a corner and De Zerbi reacts by shouting and pointing at the Tottenham bench. Something has clearly annoyed him ahead of this game. Brighton had hit the post and seen a goal disallowed before levelling the scores.

Dunk

Dunk

31 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

Both sides are looking dangerous as Romero puts in a strong challenge on his Argentina team-mate Mac Allister, who does down. However, on replay Romero clearly got the ball- excellent tackle.

Then the homes fans are up in arms as Caicedo trips up Skipp near the corner flag but only a goal-kick by the referee is awarded to the visitors.

28 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

Now a chance for the hosts, as Spurs counter and take a shot courtesy of Hojberg which is blocked behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

03:35 PM

25 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

Brighton are banging on Tottenham's door here. Another big save from Lloris as Caicedo curls in a sublime effort from just outside the area and hits the post.

It seems Lloris just got a fingertip to the ball. The Spurs captain has made two brilliant saves in very little time to keep Tottenham ahead.

22 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

Brighton are still controlling possession despite conceding early. However, Spurs are enjoying the space to counter attack. Eric Dier has to feel lucky that Mitoma's equaliser was ruled out by Var for handball after giving away possession in the build-up.

19 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

Pressure from Brighton as Mitoma drives into the penalty box but can't quite get his shot away. Then Mac Allister attempts from some distance but Hugo Lloris is able to gather.

16 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

No goal

Mitoma is through on goal as he controls the pass well to place over Hugo Lloris. It is a superb finish but its ruled out immediately for handball. Var are checking it...

The decision goes the hosts away- massive let off. Surely, that will a moment that Brighton fans will scrutinize if their side don't go on and score in this match.

Mitoma

Mitoma

Mitoma

13 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

The chances are coming now for the hosts as Kulusevski feeds to Kane on the right-hand side and into the penalty box but his shot is from a difficult angle and is saved by the Brighton goalkeeper.

11 min: Tottenham 1 Brighton 0

Goal: Son- Heung min

An absolute beauty. The visitors gave him way too much space on the angle of the penalty box- he isn't missing from there! He teases Joel Veltman and curls it beautifully into the top corner beyond Steele's reach.

Nice stat for Spurs fans, this takes his total Premier League tally to 100 goals- the first Asian player to achieve that accolade.

Son- Heung min

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min

10 min: Tottenham 0 Brighton 0

Stats courtesy of our friends at Opta, Brighton have had 67% of possession so far against Tottenham. However. moments ago Son was charging forwards now Kulusevski sprints before he is brought down 30 yards form goal.

It seems Tottenham are looking to break from their own half whenever they win possession.

8 min: Tottenham 0 Brighton 0

What a chance for Brighton as Mitoma keeps the ball in play at the back post from a Brighton corner and sends it square into the six-yard box, with Eric Dier scrambling it away. The visitors are appealing for a handball but referee Stuart Atwell waves it away.

5 min: Tottenham 0 Brighton 0

A strong start from Brighton as they look to dominate possession. We have become accustomed to this from De Zebri's side as they are knocking it around comfortably in these early exchanges.

Matt Law on Stellini and De Zebri's exchange of words..

Strange incident moments before kick-off at Tottenham as Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has words with Cristian Stellini and they don't seem to be friendly. De Zerbi was wagging his finger and pointing at Stellini, before sitting down in his dug-out and shaking his head. And another odd moment as Ivan Perisic shakes hands with De Zerbi as he runs past him during the game...

2 min: Tottenham 0 Brighton 0

Kick-off was delayed slightly as referee Stuart Atwell was sorting out his technical equipment. Then moments before kick-off, Tottenham interim boss Christian Stellini and Brighton manager Roberto de Zebri were exchanging some strong words at each other.

Wonder what that is about, we will try and bring any footage or photographs when we can.

Here we go

The teams are out of the tunnel and kick-off is just moments away.

Favourite Son

Little doubting who these guys have come to see...

Fans of Son Heung-min pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the match between Tottenham and Brighton

Grand stage

Whatever the problems behind the scenes at Spurs, you have to say their stadium is a thing of beauty...

Brighton players warming up ahead of their match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Matt Law on Spurs line-up

A pretty damning verdict from Matt Law, the Telegraph's football news correspondent, on Cristian Stellini's team selection:

“It's like absolutely nothing has been going wrong at Tottenham as Cristian Stellini sticks with the same line-up he started in the draw with Everton. There is no deviating from Antonio Conte's back three and no new slate for January signing Arnaut Danjuma. Just more of the same and hoping that will be enough.”

De Zerbi hails Dunk as one of top fight's best

Captain Lewis Dunk will become the first Brighton player to make 200 Premier League appearances today and his manager Roberto De Zerbi hailed him as one of the best five defenders in the top flight...

De Zerbi on Dunk... 😍 Watch RDZ's full press conference! 🎥⤵️ #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 7, 2023

Spurs compete with rivals for new manager

The big question at Spurs is who Daniel Levy will appoint as the long-term successor to Antonio Conte, although the issue has become more complicated after Chelsea sacked Graham Potter and entered the market.

Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and even Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi have been among the numerous names linked with the Spurs vacancy, with the first two also linked with Chelsea.

In this piece, The Telegraph's Sam Dean asks which would be the best job for a manager, Tottenham or Chelsea...

Chelsea or Tottenham? Which is the more attractive job for prospective managers?@SamJDean#TelegraphFootball — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 4, 2023

Loud and proud

Brighton should be visible from space this afternoon as they don their garish crimson away strip...

We'll be wearing crimson today! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/gK1Nx1eAKq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 8, 2023

Richarlison back (on the bench)

Cristian Stellini had said this week that Richarlison was not expected to be involved today as he recovers from a muscle injury, but the Brazilian striker has been named on the bench.

The shirt of Richarlison is seen hanging in the dressing room prior to the match between Tottenham and Brighton

What could Spurs learn from Brighton?

These two teams are linked by Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, who was the right-hand man of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for six years as a Tottenham director.

The Telegraph's chief sports reporter Jeremy Wilson wrote this illuminating midweek piece about what Levy could learn from Barber and Brighton as he searches for a long-term successor to Antionio Conte.

What Spurs and Levy could learn from Brighton as they seek a new manager — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 7, 2023

Brighton's latest wonderkid

Brighton's 18-year-old Irish striker Evan Ferguson has dropped to the bench as Roberto De Zerbi brings in Danny Welbeck.

This is despite the teenager scoring this wonder goal on Tuesday, in Brighton's 2-0 win at Bournemouth which moved them up to sixth place...

The Albion bring in Danny Welbeck for Evan Ferguson

TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on Tottenham today. 📝



📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/uEAUnZkahP — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 8, 2023

Spurs name unchanged side

Midweek frustration and theatrics

Tottenham were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday night, having led through Harry Kane's 68th-minute penalty until Michael Keane's 90th-minute thunderbolt.

However, the night was overshadowed by Kane's theatrics just before the sending off of Abdoulaye Doucoure, for raising his hands into the England striker's face. Kane's reaction caused Everton manager Sean Dyche to joke that the record-breaking forward had suffered a "broken eyelash". Read the full story here

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton clashes with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League

The visitors from Sussex are here...

Brighton are in the building. 😎 pic.twitter.com/URdaIc7syS — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 8, 2023

The hosts arriving at their majestic stadium...

Arriving for duty 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RuGSJe0L7b — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2023

A clash of two different types of Italian coach

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham v Brighton, which kicks off at 3pm.

It's a match that sees two Italian-led teams who are competing for a place in Europe next season go head to head in contrasting situations.

While the visitors from the south coast are enjoying unprecedented good times – competing for a Champions League place and in the FA Cup semi-finals – their north London hosts are still reeling from the exit of Antonio Conte and mired in the uncertainty of who will replace him.

Spurs interim coach Cristian Stellini, Conte's former No 2, knows Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi from their playing days in Italy. They clashed in the 2008-09 Serie B season, when Stellini was at Bari and De Zerbi played for Avellino.

“He was aggressive,” recalls Stellini. “I challenged him some times and he was really aggressive.

“He has a great personality as a manager and he arrived here in a new country and quickly he put his mark on his team.

“That is not easy for anyone and De Zerbi has shown in England, in the Premier League, he is a great manager.”

The reverse fixture in October – De Zerbi's first home game in charge of Brighton – was a dour 1-0 win for Spurs thanks to a Harry Kane header and some classic Conte-esque gamesmanship from his players to kill off the game.

Sadly for Spurs fans – and neutral observers – Stellini says he will not be changing the team's style.

“You have to accept that I was an assistant manager for a long time with Antonio, so we have to accept that my mind came from this history.”

However, De Zerbi's Brighton are bound to go out on the front foot, leaving gaps for Spurs to counter attack, so hopefully we have an entertaining game coming up.