Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE!

Spurs welcome an impressive Seagulls side to north London this afternoon in a game which should have a significant say on the top-four chase in the Premier League. Tottenham have lost ground on their rivals after back-to-back draws, both featuring last-gasp equalisers from the opposition, and now face a daunting task back on home soil.

Brighton have hugely impressed since Roberto De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter and can go to within one point of Spurs with victory in N17 this afternoon, while still holding two games in hand. Such is the job De Zerbi has so far achieved on the south coast, Spurs have shown an interest in him regarding their vacant managerial post.

Acting head coach Cristian Stellini will again be looking to Harry Kane to guide his team to victory. The striker has 98 home league goals and could today become the first player to reach a century of goals in both home and away games. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off: 3pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

Tottenham team news: Richarlison back on the bench

Brighton team news: Colwill, Welbeck in

Score prediction

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Head to head history and results

Tottenham wins: 19

Draws: 8

Brighton wins: 9

De Zerbi's work since taking over in September has not gone unnoticed in north London and the Italian is a contender for the Tottenham job.

He is exactly the kind of charismatic, tactically-astute, up-and-coming coach Spurs need if they are to continue their rebuild and return to challenging for honours, and if Levy is unsure about re-hiring Mauricio Pochettino, then De Zerbi might be the closest candidate to the Argentine when he was appointed in 2014.

Whether the 43-year-old would be interested in swapping the structure and stability of the south coast for the relative mayhem at Spurs remains to be seen, but today he will have the chance to audition for the job in front of Levy, experience the magnificent stadium for the first time and get a proper feel for Spurs as a club.

Today an intriguing clash of cultures: Brighton are widely regarded as one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League, while Spurs increasingly appear to be one of the most chaotic, at least when it comes to football decisions.

Under Tony Bloom, the Seagulls have a clear identity, structure and vision, evidenced by the way they quickly moved to replace Graham Potter with Roberto De Zerbi, but Daniel Levy's Spurs are currently without a permanent manager or director of football, and still unsure what kind of club they want to be. Their own search for a successor to Antonio Conte is already being characterised by uncertainty.

On the pitch, there is also a contrast, with De Zerbi having fine-tuned a side which was already greater than the sum of its parts and playing a progressive brand of possession football which will appeal to the home fans today.

Cristian Stellini has named an unchanged Tottenham team for today’s tough test against Brighton.

The Italian goes with the same side that drew 1-1 at Everton, though Richarlison is back on the bench.

Roberto DeZerbi makes two changes for Brighton, with Levi Colwill coming in for Adam Webster at centre-back and Danny Welbeck in for Evan Ferguson up front.

Brighton team news: Colwill, Welbeck in

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Buonanotte

Tottenham team news: Spurs unchanged

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Sarr, Devine, Mundle

Brighton are in the building...

The Spurs players have arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Team news is coming up in 10 minutes...

A reminder of the news from yesterday that Tottenham have appointed Scott Munn as chief football officer.

The announcement comes just over a week after managing director Fabio Paratici had to step back from his role after his 30-month ban from Italian football was extended by FIFA "to have worldwide effect".

Munn is a former City Football Group executive and will join the club’s board as well as taking charge of all footballing departments.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “Scott has a unique and broad experience of running sporting organisations at the highest level and will take responsibility for the leadership and management of our football activities to instil best practice both on and off the pitch.”

Stats

- Tottenham have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

- Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in his last 13 league games at home.

- Brighton have lost only one of their 15 matches in all competitions in 2023, a 1-0 Premier League home defeat versus Fulham in February (W10, D4).

- The Seagulls can equal the club top-flight record of eight consecutive away games unbeaten, set from February to September 2020 under Graham Potter.

Bad news for Tottenham in the lunchtime kick-off… Manchester United are 1-0 up against Everton at half-time.

United should be out of sight at Old Trafford and will be confident of adding more goals after the break, so Spurs could be six points behind them by the time they kick-off.

Next Tottenham manager: What we know so far

13:27 , Giuseppe Muro

Luis Enrique was top of Fabio Paratici’s initial shortlist of possible Antonio Conte successors a little over three weeks ago, but it remains to be seen if the interest is reciprocated amid contact from Chelsea. Interest in Julian Nagelsmann appears to have cooled.

Former head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in 2019, appears to be the fan favourite option given his style of play and ability to improve the playing squad - two aspects both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte struggled with - but Standard Sport understands that no contact has been made with the Argentine, who is open to talks.

Elsewhere, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi continues to be linked and has admirers at Spurs, while Graham Potter, fresh from his sacking at Chelsea, has previously been of interest. Brendan Rodgers, another former target of Spurs, is also a free agent after leaving Leicester City but interest is likely to have waned despite being the bookmakers’ favourite.

Vincent Kompany is another name in the frame after a very impressive first season in charge at Burnley, and Arne Slot - who is guiding Feyenoord to the title in Holland - has been linked by local media. Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner continues to attract admiring glances from many, while Ange Postecoglou’s work at Celtic has not gone unnoticed.

The scene is set in north London...

Cristian Stellini says Tottenham supporters have to accept that his ideas were moulded by Antonio Conte but insists the tactics were not to blame for their late collapse at Everton.

Any hope that Stellini would alter Conte's approach was quickly dampened in his first game in sole charge, with his formation, personnel and even substitutions were all familiar as Spurs shipped a 90th-minute equaliser for the second match running in Monday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Spurs have blown leads against relegation-threatened sides in their last two matches and Stellini also offered a more measure version of Conte's criticism of the squad's mentality, saying the key to improvement lay in the players' minds.

"You have to accept that I was an assistant manager for a long time with Antonio, so we have to accept that my mind came from this history," Stellini said. "I don't think that as a manager, if you change something, you have a different result [at Everton]. It is in the mind of the players and in the way you want to play a match that changes this.

"It is not because you play with six strikers that you can attack better. Maybe you have to use the right way to attack and to keep position and to let the players understand which type of game are you playing. It is like when you play with one player more, you have to understand the game you have to play.

"This is much more important. This is about experience, this is about a moment you have to live and all the players have to think the same thing in the right moment, in the same moment. This is very important."

Prediction

It’s so hard to look past Brighton right now. Spurs, hardly the most dynamic of teams of late, will struggle to match their energy.

Brighton to win, 2-1.

Race for the Champions League: How it stands

So a reminder of the situation in the top-four battle.

Wins for Newcastle and Manchester United on Wednesday mean they are three points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs, and both have a game in hand.

Brighton are in sixth place, four points behind Spurs but with two games in hand.

Manchester United have just kicked off against Everton in the lunchtime kick-off, so could extend their grip on a top-four place before this game kicks off.

Early Brighton team news

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are fit despite coming off with injuries in their win over Bournemouth.

Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are all out.

Early Tottenham team news

Cristian Stellini is likely to go with the same side that drew 1-1 against Everton on Monday.

Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison all remain sidelined, while Lucas Moura will serve the first of a three-match ban after his red card at Goodison Park.

Arnaut Danjuma is pushing get minutes from the bench but he is unlikely to come into the starting XI.

“We don’t have many players but Danjuma deserved to play probably earlier but we also have a squad and some leaders of our team and if you send them out of the team then you can lose the ability to score,” Stellini said.

“We have three very good strikers and it’s not easy to change them. You have to find the right way and the right moment and also now tactically we don't have many solutions, and we don't have enough players.”

How to watch

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Brighton.

After a difficult few weeks, today feels like a must-win game for Spurs if they want to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. The mood at Spurs has been febrile for months and could quickly turn ugly in their first home game since March 11.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.