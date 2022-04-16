Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Tottenham host Brighton in north London this afternoon (PA Wire)

Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton and Hove Albion in north London this lunchtime as Antonio Conte’s side aim to continue their push towards the top four and qualification next season’s Champions League.

Spurs have put together an impressive run of form in recent weeks and have racked up the goals with Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski proving a fruitful attacking trio. They come into the weekend three points clear of Arsenal having played one additional game, and have a superior goal difference of +19 to the Gunners’ +9. However, Conte has been hit with a blow after Matt Doherty was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Brighton were suffering a slump that saw them slide back into the bottom half of the table, but a draw against Norwich and a win over Arsenal has lifted their spirits as well as their points tally. Graham Potter’s men face a tricky run of fixtures with a trip to Manchester City next in midweek, but the Seagulls tend to raise their game against better opposition and will fancy their chances of hurting Spurs if they can find a way to contain Conte’s potent attack.

Follow all the latest score updates from Tottenham vs Brighton below.

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Tottenham vs Brighton: Webster on returning for Brighton

11:21 , Michael Jones

Adam Webster says he is fully confident that his body will hold up after returning from a long spell on the sidelines against Arsenal last time out.

The centre-back picked up a calf injury in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in February, but had planned to be back in action for the following game against Burnley. He said:

“I’d trained in the build up to the Burnley game and then I broke down with it, I was really gutted. I aimed to be back fit and ready to start against Norwich as well but I had a couple of issues.

“Ahead of Arsenal last weekend I hadn’t trained too much, but the gaffer wanted me involved for the last ten minutes. When we went 2-0 up I had an inkling I’d get on to help shore things up. I ended up having to beat Aaron Ramsdale to a header as they looked to snatch something – imagine if he’d scored!

“I had full confidence in my body going onto the pitch though, I’d had a few training sessions to get back into the swing of things. I was more excited than anything and I tried to enjoy it.”

Tottenham vs Brighton: Conte on Doherty injury

11:15 , Michael Jones

Speaking in a pre-match press conference Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, explained that defender Matt Doherty is out for the rest of the season but may not need surgery to full recover.

"The Doherty injury is really bad news for us.” he said, “You know well the improvement in our team and it’s a pity because to lose a player like him for the rest of the season is no good for us.

"The first visit with the doctor, he said he can recover without surgery, but it is important to have different opinions and then to make the best decision, talking about seven/eight weeks to recover and for this reason his season has finished and it’s a pity he was an important player for us."

Tottenham vs Brighton: Early team news

11:10 , Michael Jones

Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during Spurs’ win at Aston Villa last weekend. Oliver Skipp is still struggling with a groin issue and Japhet Tanganga is the other long-term absentee.

Brighton will be without midfielder Steven Alzate who misses the game through illness and defender Shane Duffy who is out through injury.

Adam Webster returned as a substitute last weekend and is pushing for a first start in two months.

Tottenham vs Brighton

11:06 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Tottenham vs Brighton in the Premier League. Antonio Conte’s men have hit a rich vein of form which has seen them win six of their last seven league games. That run has propelled them into the top four and they will move six points clear of fifth placed Arsenal if they defeat Brighton this afternoon.

Spurs have scored 14 goals over their last four matches including four against Aston Villa last time out. They also have good memories of facing Graham Potter’s Seagulls as - due to a rearranged schedule - they defeated Brighton 2-0 away from home only a month ago.

Brighton ended a run of seven games without a win when they saw off Arsenal 2-1 last Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu both found the back of the net and will be hoping to replicate that form as they make the journey back to north London again this weekend.