Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Matt Verri and Dan Kilpatrick
·3 min read
In this article:
  Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  Rodrigo Bentancur
    Uruguayan association football player
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE!

The two Premier League clubs return to action after a fortnight off, so are fully rested for tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Spurs were given a real scare in the third round at home to Morecambe. They were 1-0 down with 15 minutes remaining, but turned it around to win 3-1 and avoid a massive upset.

Antonio Conte’s side were well beaten in their last match before the break, at Stamford Bridge, but on the whole have been impressive since the Italian took charge. New signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski could feature off the bench.

Brighton needed extra-time to get past West Brom in the previous round, and have not yet played Spurs this season. The Premier League clash between the sides in December was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League table, enjoying another successful season under Graham Potter, and will fancy their chances of causing Tottenham problems.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Tottenham vs Brighton latest news

  • Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • How to watch: ITV 4

  • Tottenham team news: New signings could feature off the bench

  • Brighton team news: Bissouma in line for return

  • Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Brighton team news

18:08 , Matt Verri

Brighton could have Yves Bissouma back and available for tonight’s FA Cup clash.

The midfielder has been away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations since the beginning of January but has now returned.

Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy are also expected to recover from their injury knocks, and at least one of them is likely to start in north London.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min are both available for Tottenham after overcoming hamstring injuries.

The duo may well be required to start, though Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) will both miss out.

New signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are both eligible for the match but will not start as Conte looks to ease them into the team having only recently joined.

With Bentancur not starting, Skipp injured and Dele, Ndombele and Lo Celso all leaving on deadline day, Spurs do look short in midfield.

Predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton

17:44 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 4.

Live stream: Fans will be able to stream the match online through the ITV hub.

Good evening!

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round clash between Tottenham and Brighton.

Both sets of players should be well-rested, after the Premier League break, and ready to put on an entertaining display in north London.

Spurs will be looking for another positive result under Antonio Conte, and fans may get their first glimpse of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in Tottenham shirts.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news, ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We’ll have our man Dan Kilpatrick at the game offering his thoughts.

