Tottenham vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight

Brentford travel to north London tonight to face Tottenham as both clubs fight for a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs’ last honour came in this same tournament thirteen years ago, and with a coach of Jose Mourinho’s silverware-winning pedigree at the helm, it could be suggested that this term’s Carabao Cup represents the team’s best opportunity to add another trophy since that triumph in 2007/08.

With a Championship team standing between Tottenham and the final – versus either Manchester United or Man City – Spurs supporters will be optimistic, but Brentford’s quality should not be underestimated.

The Bees have claimed four Premier League scalps in the competition this season, most recently defeating Newcastle in the quarter-finals.

All the pressure is on Spurs tonight. Here’s what you need to know about the Carabao Cup semi-final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 7.45pm GMT this evening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can also stream it live on the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

The injured Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale will miss out for Spurs, while Matt Doherty is suspended following his red card against Leeds. Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon’s Covid-19 rule breaches likely exclude the pair.

Brentford, meanwhile, are expected to field the same XI that beat Bournemouth on 30 December.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane

Brentford: Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbuemo, Toney, Canos

Odds

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Brentford: 6/1

Prediction

It would not be a total surprise to see Brentford pull off another upset here – certainly not against a club with Spurs’ history of failing to get over the line. However, Tottenham’s emphatic 3-0 Premier League win against Leeds at the weekend might have come at just the right time. Tottenham 2-1 Brentford.

