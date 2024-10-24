Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: Preview, predictions and lineups

Tottenham Hotspur return to the Europa League on Thursday night when they host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in north London.

The Lilywhites bounced back from a disastrous defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion before the October international break by beating London rivals West Ham United 4-1 on Saturday. Son Heung-min returned and sparkled to lift Spurs to seventh in the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou's side will be eager to maintain their perfect Europa League record midweek after victories over Qarabag and Ferencvaros in their opening two European encounters. Spurs are one of only five sides to have won all of their matches in the competition.

AZ won their opening Europa League outing against Swedish side Elfsborg but fell to defeat on the road against Athletic Club in their following fixture. Maarten Martens' side have tasted four straight defeats in all competitions and will need something special to deny Spurs victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here is 90min's guide to Tottenham's clash with the Dutch outfit.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar H2H Record

This is the first competitive fixture between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar.

Current form (all competitions)

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou has used the Europa League as an opportunity to rotate his starting XI but he has tended to include a few first-team stars in the lineup alongside the more peripheral figures.

Other than Wilson Odobert and Djed Spence, the Australian has a fully-fit squad to select from on Thursday and the likes of Timo Werner, Richarlison, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin could all come into the lineup.

Son is unlikely to feature from the start given he has only just returned from injury, while the likes of Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke could be rested elsewhere.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Moore, Richarlison, Werner.

AZ Alkmaar team news

AZ have a few injury concerns to contend with on Thursday as former Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi is joined on the sidelines by Mexx Meerdink and Lequincio Zeefuik. The Dutch side could also be without Lewis Schouten, Wouter Goes, Ibrahim Sadiq and Sem Westerveld, who are all doubts.

Former Spurs striker Troy Parrott will make his return to north London while leading the AZ line. The Ireland international joined the Eredivisie outfit from Tottenham on a permanent transfer last summer and has already scored six goals for his new club, including a four-goal haul in a 9-1 win against Robin van Persie's Heerenveen.

AZ Alkmaar predicted vs Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Owuso-Oduro; Maikuma, Penetra, Dekker, Wolfe; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Poku, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Parrott.

Even with a much-changed lineup, Tottenham should have little trouble bypassing an AZ side in poor form. Martens' men currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie after a tame start to the season and they will struggle to stifle a Spurs side that have been on fire in front of goal.

With plenty of experience to call upon and a sprinkling of youth, Postecoglou will expect a commanding performance from his side. AZ are likely to create the odd chance - Parrott will be keen to punish his former employers - but Tottenham's depth should comfortably see them over the line and to a third straight Europa League victory.