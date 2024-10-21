Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Tottenham will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record in the Europa League when they take on Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have had a mixed start to the Premier League season, with Saturday’s 4-1 win against West Ham steadying the ship again, but in the Europa League, it’s been more or less plain sailing.

3-0 and 2-1 wins against Qarabag and Ferencvaros have Spurs only off the top of the 36-team league table on goal difference, and they will expect another win against AZ, who have a former player in their ranks.

Troy Parrott left north London for Alkmaar in the summer, following several loan moves elsewhere, and is likely to lead the line on his return to N17.Here’s everything else you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery + app.

Free highlights: The TNT YouTube channel will show highlights from 10pm. Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar team news

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns from the weekend, with Djed Spence and Wilson Odobert set to be their only absentees for Thursday’s game.

AZ’s most notable player to miss the trip to North London is former Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie. Otherwise, the Dutch side are near-full strength.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar prediction

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been hit or miss to start the season, but have been full of goals regardless. Expect them to make it three wins from three in the Europa League with a convincing victory.

Tottenham to win 4-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar odds

Tottenham to win: 1/3

Draw: 3/1

AZ Alkmaar to win: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).