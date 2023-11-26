Is Tottenham vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League as both sides look to strengthen their top-four hopes.

Spurs were tipped as title challengers earlier this year after making their best start to a season since 1960 but Ange Postecoglou’s side now sit just one point above fifth-placed Villa after back-to-back defeats.

Tottenham have been hit by an injury crisis since their unbeaten start was ended by Chelsea and Postecoglou’s side then conceded two late goals in the 2-1 defeat at Wolves before the international break.

Villa have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Unai Emery and have won eight out of their opening 12 games this campaign - as many as Tottenham.

Emery’s have picked up the majority of their points at home, however, and have just two Premier League wins on their travels so far this season. Here’s everything you need to know and get the latest Tottenham vs Aston Villa odds here

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson Royal, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Bryan, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Odds

Tottenham 6/4

Draw 17/6

Aston Villa 13/8

Prediction

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa