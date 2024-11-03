Is Tottenham vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa today, with both teams aiming for Champions League football next term – but the visitors faring decidedly better once again this season so far.

Spurs have been wildly unpredictable, looking impressive in attack and diabolical at the back, sometimes half-to-half rather than even game-to-game. They sit eighth, as many wins as defeats so far in the Premier League, and the five-point gap to Villa in fourth shows they are already off the pace.

However, a midweek win over Man City will bolster confidence, even if that came in the League Cup, while Villa themselves are sitting pretty top of the Champions League table itself with three wins from three as well as holding their own domestically once more.

However, they were beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup meaning it’s just two wins from the last five in all competitions. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 November at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra. Subscribers can stream the match on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

While Villa have a full squad to choose from and no issues for Unai Emery to worry about, Spurs will be without one key man at one end of the pitch even as another returns at the opposite end.

Micky van de Ven hurt his hamstring in midweek and will miss the games this side of the international break, but Son Heung-min should be ready to return in attack. Djed Spence is another potential returning face, but Wilson Odebert remains sidelined.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Odds

Spurs 19/20

Draw 31/10

Villa 11/4

Prediction

Spurs’ home form and Villa’s away record are both strong, but neither defensive record is exceptional. We’re banking on goals and a share of the points. Spurs 2-2 Villa.

