Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Aston Villa stand in the way of Tottenham and a return to the thick of the early Premier League title runnings.

The excitement of Spurs' best start in more than 60 years has been somewhat tempered by back-to-back defeats and a string of injuries and suspensions to key players.

Indeed, a third defeat on the trot - and one against a Villa side firmly on the up - could prove costly come the end of the season.

A victory, meanwhile, will rocket them up to third in the table and just a point off leaders Arsenal following yesterday's draw between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Spurs will look at their form against Villa with some hope after winning 17 of their last 22 across all competitions, but lost home and away to Unai Emery's side last season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa team news

Tottenham are still without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven plus the suspended Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma. Destiny Udogie has served his one-game suspension and shook off a fitness concern to be in contention.

Giovani Lo Celso is expected to deputise for Maddison, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies should keep their place at centre-back. Rodrigo Bentancur is fit to replace Bissouma after one start and one 30-minute cameo for Uruguay during the international break, which is welcome news given Pape Sarr requires a late fitness test.

Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns and could welcome both Jacob Murphy and Diego Carlos back for the game, though it is unlikely they will start.

Rodrigo Bentancur could get his first start of the season. (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction

While the defeat to Wolves last time out came in cruel fashion for Spurs, with two goals coming in injury time to seal a 2-1 victory, it was no less than the hosts deserved. They showed little attacking threat in the absence for James Maddison, though Giovani Lo Celso's late cameo almost produced a goal when Spurs were still 1-0 up.

Aston Villa will be pleased with what they saw at Molineux and confident of a third win on the bounce over Spurs. They have lost just twice in the league since the opening day but any chink in their armour is their away form which reads: played six, won two, drawn one and lost three.

Score draw, 2-2

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 77

Draws: 36

Aston Villa wins: 59

Aston Villa did the double over Tottenham last season, but Spurs had won 17 of the previous 20 matches between the two teams.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa match odds

Tottenham: 6/4

Draw: 13/8

Aston Villa: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).