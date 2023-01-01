Tottenham vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from Premier League match

live score and latest updates from premier league match - David Klein/Reuters

01:07 PM

Here's your starting XI from Aston Villa

This is your Aston Villa team to face Tottenham Hotspur. 👊#TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/Ia9IbaMeXP — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 1, 2023

01:06 PM

Here be Spurs' starting XI

Your first starting XI of 2023 🔢 pic.twitter.com/QTkwl19pOy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2023

12:56 PM

New start for Aston Villa

New year, new dawn and all that - it's a ubiquitous sentiment that never usually lasts more than 24 hours, or, if you're lucky, 48. But for Tyrone Mings that's exactly how Aston Villa are approaching 2023 under new manager Unai Emery.

They go to Tottenham on New Year's Day sitting 12th in the table after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Boxing Day. But during that loss the Birmingham side more than gave as good as they got and could have easily drawn at Anfield. And that, and the presence of the new boss in the dugout has the defender confident that Villa's best days are yet to come.

"We have a healthy learning environment here, so it's not catastrophic if we lose - it's more about, 'how can we be better against Tottenham?'," Mings said.

"Whatever the result against Tottenham, it will be, 'how can we learn from that and be better against Wolves?'.

"The season is so long. The manager has a lot of experience in winning games, losing games and being in different positions, whether it be at the top of leagues or in the middle.

"He has a lot of experience that he can give us, in terms of not being too high or too low.

"Whenever you lose in the Premier League, you always want to get back out and get a win or a point in the next game."

Story continues

Emi Martinez is expected to return after missing the Liverpool defeat following Argentina's World Cup win while Jacob Ramsey and Diego Carlos are out.

Mings added: "These are the teams we want to be challenging against in the table.

"Liverpool have been on the journey of trying to perfect what their manager wants a lot longer than we have, so it was good to test ourselves against them.

"They're one of the best teams in the world. We felt confident going into the game with what we'd done in the warm-up games and the ideas we wanted to implement from the manager.

"It still feels like we're in a good place. It was a great opportunity to get straight back into it against one of the best teams in the world in a competitive fixture and show where we were."

Stay here for all the team news, pre-match analysis and action from the first match of 2023.