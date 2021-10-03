Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Lucas Moura on the ball for Spurs (Getty Images)

Follow all the action live as Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side under pressure and looking to put to an end their run of three straight defeats in the Premier League. Spurs may have been lifted by a second-half hat-trick from Harry Kane as they defeated NS Mura 5-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday but that will count for little if the hosts continue their Premier League slide, which continued following a sobering 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend.

“The criticism is normal,” Nuno said this week. “Everybody knows how this industry works. When you don’t play good, when you don’t perform and results don’t go your way, criticism is something you have to deal with. We understand it and it’s up to us to react and change it.”

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side are in form following back-to-back wins in the Premier League, including an excellent 1-0 victory at Old Trafford last time out. Smith said his side will continue to play on the front foot against Spurs, and are looking for consecutive wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a 2-1 victory at the end of last season. “We hold no fear going to Tottenham but we know the dangers that they have,” Smith revealed. “We certainly have to be at our best but we have confidence and we have a bit of belief in ourselves at the moment so it should make for a really good game.” Follow all the action below:

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Latest updates

Spurs XI: Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son

Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Hause, Mings; Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J.Ramsey, Targett; Ings, Watkins

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa (HOJBJERG 27’)

14:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Close! Kane steps over a free kick on the halfway line and spots Martinez off his line. The striker’s shot from distance looked on target but Martinez got back to claw the ball clear!

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Son beats Cash on the left and weaves into the box - but his pass across the area is cut out by Hause and Villa can clear.

Kane then fires well over from 25 yards.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Watkins stands up Romero on the left channel but the defender steps across and wins the tackle well.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: That’s a bit better from Spurs. Son’s diagonal run into the box is found by Moura but the forward’s shot is blocked by Konsa, before Martinez collects a cross aimed towards Kane.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Villa press Tottenham high up the pitch but the hosts are able to escape through Emerson. The full back had space to run into but is denied by a tackle from Ings, who did well to track back.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Harry Kane has just four touches to his name so far. Lucas is the latest to fire the ball forward but Konsa steps across to intercept it.

We’ve yet to have our first shot and at the other end, Ings has been equally isolated and has touched the ball just twice.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:13 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Son goes down under a challenge from McGinn and is slow to get up. The forward is limping heavily but has remained on the pitch.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: A decent move from Villa breaks down after a heavy touch from McGinn leads to a foul on Emerson. The midfielder had Targett out to his left on the overlap but was unable to get the ball under control.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Tottenham are struggling to advance the ball or keep possession in these opening stages. Ndombele is playing ahead of the midfield pair of Hojbjerg and Skipp, who are sitting in a two.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Villa have settled nicely and Watkins draws a foul from Hojbjerg following a smart turn in midfield. Nothing comes out it as Villa take it short.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: An unconvincing start from Cristian Romero, who gives the ball away with his first two touches of the ball. Villa are pressing high, as they did at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

Kick off! Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Can hosts find attacking spark?

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Kane may come into this game with a good record against today’s opponents, but Tottenham are bottom of the league so far this season when it comes to shots and expected goals.

Tottenham’s totals of 57 shots and 5.6 xG were the lowest of all 20 teams after six games played - Nuno Espirito Santo’s side need to improve those dismal statistics today.

Kick-off is coming up shortly!

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Last time out

13:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa spoiled Tottenham’s first game back in front of home fans when they came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the end of last season.

Ollie Watkins scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season to seal the win, which for Tottenham was marred over the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane’s future.

Tottenham had won the previous six meetings between the sides, however, and Kane has scored seven goals in his nine appearances against Villa before today.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Nuno responds to pressure talk

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Xisco Munoz may have become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season, but the former Watford boss was thought to be behind both Steve Bruce and Nuno Espirito Santo in the sack race.

Nuno has come under fire following Tottenham’s three consecutive defeats in the Premier League and the manner of his side’s performance in the north London derby.

He said this week: “The criticism is normal. Everybody knows how this industry works. When you don’t play good, when you don’t perform and results don’t go your way, criticism is something you have to deal with. We understand it and it’s up to us to react and change it.

“I’m not worried about the judgement. What I’m worried about is how we can play better. The judgement, the criticism and the opinion is all part of the game and we have to deal with that. That doesn’t interfere with the way we work. It can only distract us. My focus is on how we can improve.”

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Battle of the England strikers

13:21 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re set for a battle of England strikers today, as Harry Kane faces Ollie Watkins before joining up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming October internationals.

Watkins has yet to hit the target this season but Southgate has been impressed enough with the 25-year-old’s performances to include the striker in his 23-man group. Watkins certainly carried a threat in Villa’s away displays at Chelsea and United, and should have really got on the scoresheet.

Kane, on the other hand, is also looking for his first goal of the Premier League season but was boosted by his hat-trick in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

Meanwhile, Danny Ings will be out to prove that his England days are not over. The former Southampton striker scored in each of his first two appearances for Villa in August but is yet to hit the net since.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Can Nuno solve midfield dilemma?

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs were simply overran in midfield at the Emirates last weekend with Nuno Espirito Santo coming in for considerable criticism for how much space Arsenal were allowed in central areas.

Nuno has shuffled his pack and has fielded a new three-man line-up today, with Hojbjerg, Skipp and Ndombele playing together for the first time this season.

The Portuguese will be looking for better balance and the stability that Hojbjerg and Skipp provided in those early victories - while Ndombele will look to carry the ball forward and link up with Tottenham’s attackers that were often left isolated at the Emirates.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Team news

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Three changes for Tottenham from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, with Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp in for Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez and Dele Alli.

Aston Villa are unchanged from their 1-0 win at Manchester United, with Kortney Hause keeping his place after scoring a late winner last weekend.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Team news

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Hause, Mings; Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J.Ramsey, Targett; Ings, Watkins

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Some news regarding Tottenham’s Bryan Gil: The 20-year-old has been called up to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the October internationals as an injury replacement for Marcos Llorente.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Team news

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns heading into this one, but it is a matter of selection decisions for Nuno. Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had extremely difficult games at the Emirates last weekend so they could be replaced by Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp.

Axel Tuanzebe looks set to return to the Aston Villa squad but is not expected to force his way into the starting line-up following Smith’s side’s impressive defensive display at Old Trafford. Villa are still without Trezeguet, Leon Bailey, Morgan Sanson and Keinan Davis due to injuries.