Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates with tributes planned following Terry Venables death

(Action Images via REUTERS)

Tottenham welcome Aston Villa in a key battle in the Premier League’s top four race with Ange Postecoglou and Unai Emery going head to head.

Spurs have been hit by two damaging defeats in succession, first to rivals Chelsea and then a dramatic, late collapse at Wolves, leaving them just a point ahead of Villa in fourth.

Emery’s side, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and equalled a club-record 13th successive home win against Fulham last time out. Villa will fancy a result here to leapfrog their rivals and move into the top four.

Emery has been impressed by Spurs this season and said: “They are playing brilliantly, they are very strong at home and we are going to fight. Of course, it’s a big challenge for everybody and we have to be competitive. I am very motivated for Sunday, the players as well.”

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Premier League: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2:00pm

Tottenham vs Aston Villa predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson Royal, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Bryan, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Aston Villa FC

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: confirmed line-ups

13:08 , Ben Fleming

Well, a few interesting things to note from those line-ups. No place in central defence for Dier, with Emerson coming in to start at centre-back alongside Davies. And in central midfield, Lo Celso and Bentancur will partner one another as Hojbjerg drops to the bench and Pape Sarr misses out with injury.

There’s also a first start of the season for Bryan Gil with Kulusevski down to play more centrally. An exciting XI named by Postecoglou.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: confirmed line-ups

13:01 , Ben Fleming

And the teams are in:

Story continues

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Emerson Royal, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Bryan, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Gary Lineker leads tributes after former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

12:59 , Ben Fleming

Gary Lineker led the tributes to his former England manager Terry Venables, who passed away aged 80 following a long illness.

Venables took charge of England in 1994 and led them to the Euro 1996 semi-finals when they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died,” Lineker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry.”

Gary Lineker leads tributes after former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

12:56 , Ben Fleming

Some sad news before today’s fixture as former England manager and player Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Venables played twice for England but he was more well known for his managerial than playing career, and was in charge of the national side between 1994 and 1996, when he led the team to the semi-finals of the Euros, before they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

Known as El Tel, he also played for and managed Tottenham. The club have announced that a minute’s silence will be held before kick-off and players will wear a black armband in memory.

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Unai Emery motivated by challenging Tottenham fixture

12:52 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa could move above their opposition today with a win in North London but will have to correct their indifferent away form if they are to do so.

Emery’s side have the best home record in the league - perfect through six games - but have won just two games out of six away fixtures so far this season.

“Naturally, it is more difficult than playing at home, but it is not an excuse. The way to improve is to create and build a structure, with the ball and without the ball,” the Spaniard reflected.

“Tottenham are playing brilliantly, they are very strong at home and we are going to fight. Of course, it’s a big challenge for everybody and we have to be competitive. I am very motivated for Sunday, the players as well.”

(PA Wire)

Ange Postecoglou to hand Giovani Lo Celso chance to impress for Tottenham

12:42 , Ben Fleming

With plenty of injuries in central midfielder, the Argentine could be set for a key role in the coming weeks as he tries to prove his worth to this new-look Spurs side.

Signed four years ago towards the end of Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure, the Argentina international worked with current Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal last season, but could get the chance to haunt his old manager this weekend.

“I looked at Gio really well before I got here, both here at Tottenham and his spells at other clubs,” Postecoglou said.

“You can see he has certain qualities. He’s had a disruptive season for us. He’s had a few injuries, he hasn’t really had a clean run at it.

“He’s one of a number of players that has happened to, but you can see technically, he’s a very creative player, he works hard for the team. He’ll get an opportunity over the next few weeks to hopefully come in and make an impact.”

(PA Archive)

Rodrigo Bentancur return eases Tottenham’s injury crisis

12:33 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou is excited to see Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur close to his best again amid a growing injury crisis at the club.

Spurs host Aston Villa on Sunday with at least nine first-team players ruled out and Pape Sarr a doubt after he returned with a knock from international duty with Senegal.

A much-needed positive for the Australian is the return to fitness of Bentancur, who made his first competitive start in nine months in Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Bolivia on Tuesday after a serious knee injury.

“The fact Rodrigo got an opportunity to start (for Uruguay) is good for us. It gives him that confidence that he’s able to get through a game,” Postecoglou said.

“The beauty of him is he can play a couple of different areas. I think he can play as a six, he can play further forward as an eight and he’s even creative. I think he can score goals as well.

Rodrigo Bentancur return eases Tottenham’s injury crisis

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: predicted line-ups

12:24 , Ben Fleming

We’ll get confirmed team news in about 40 minutes, but here is how we are predicting both teams to line up:

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: early team news

12:15 , Ben Fleming

Tottenham remain without several key players, with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out until the New Year. To add to that, Yves Bissouma is suspended and Pape Matar Sarr is a doubt after picking up a knock on international duty. Destiny Udogie is fit, however, while Rodrigo Bentancur could make his first Tottenham start in nine months. Cristian Romero remains suspended.

Aston Villa could welcome back Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno while all of Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are expected to be fit after overcoming minor injuries.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: all you need to know

12:06 , Ben Fleming

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Friday 24 November 2023 16:43 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League.

In a key battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League, although fifth may still provide access to the Champions League, both sides have muscled into contention after fine starts.

Spurs will aim to bounce back from successive defeats, with Villa eager to inflict a third straight league defeat on the north London side.

Follow our live updates, including the latest score, goals, analysis and reaction from our reporter Jamie Braidwood at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.