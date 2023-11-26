Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Today's Premier League action kicks off in north London as Spurs host Aston Villa looking to reassert themselves in the top four. Back-to-back defeats and a swell of injuries have threatened to end Ange Postecoglou's honeymoon but a victory here would propel them back to third place - and just a point off leaders Arsenal.

Rodrigo Bentancur is set to return to the Tottenham team to help them do just that while Pape Matar Sarr faces a late fitness test. Spurs have enjoyed great success in this fixture over the years but suffered a double at the hands of Unai Emery's men last season to embody the rise of the West Midlands outfit.

In-form Villa will crack the top four themselves with a win this afternoon, as they go into the game just a point off their hosts. But their away form is yet to match their imperiousness at home. Follow Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters at the ground!

Kick-off: 2pm GMT | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Spurs team news: Bentancur set to return as Sarr faces fitness test

Aston Villa team news: Ramsey among injury doubts likely to make squad

Score prediction

Early Tottenham team news

11:43

Tottenham are still without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven plus the suspended Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma.

Destiny Udogie has served his one-game suspension and shook off a fitness concern to be in contention.

Giovani Lo Celso is expected to deputise for Maddison, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies should keep their place at centre-back.

Rodrigo Bentancur is fit to replace Bissouma after one start and one 30-minute cameo for Uruguay during the international break, which is welcome news given Pape Sarr requires a late fitness test.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa

11:37 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

11:31 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Tottenham vs Aston Villa!

Fourth meets fifth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon with kick-off coming up at 2pm GMT.

Spurs must bounce back from consecutive defeats against a Villa side which did the double over them last season.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction with Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith in north London to provide the expert analysis, and Marc Mayo on the blog's play-by-play calls.