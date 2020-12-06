Is Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

David Luiz battles for possession with Heung-Min Son (Getty)

Premier League leaders Tottenham welcome fierce rivals Arsenal to make the short trip across north London on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last six league home games against the Gunners, and they will be keen on inflicting further hurt on Arteta’s men.

The Spaniard will be desperate for his side to halt their slide down the table with a result, but even a solid showing would be welcomed after some disappointing performances.

Arsenal briefly raised spirits with a win over Rapid Wien in the Europa League, but they have failed to translate European success to the Premier League thus far.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League, where coverage will begin from 3:15pm GMT. Sky customers an stream the game on Sky Go through any mobile device or on desktop.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta ready to clear out Arsenal’s ‘passengers’ as they face Tottenham test

What is the team news?

Jose Mourinho expects captain Harry Kane to feature against Arsenal after a knock kept him out of the Europa League, while Hugo Lloris has fitness concerns and could be left out. Erik Lamela will miss the derby.

Sunday’s clash with Tottenham may come too soon for Thomas Partey, who continues his recovery from a thigh injury, and David Luiz may also be left out after suffering a gash to his head against Wolves. Nicolas Pepe remains suspended while Gabriel Martinellii is still out with his knee problem.

Predicted line-ups:

Tottenham: Hart, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Kane

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Partey, Willian, Saka, Aubameyang

Odds:

Tottenham: 13/12

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal: 14/5

Prediction:

This game should be easy to predict – Tottenham are flying while Arsenal are struggling to even stand up. However, Mikel Arteta has a track record of impressing against big teams away from home, but I still think the form of Kane will be too much. 2-0 Tottenham.

Story continues

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Morgan urges Arsenal to get rid of Ozil ‘as fast as possible’

Arteta discusses Arsenal’s ‘restricted’ January transfer plans

Mourinho questions players’ motivation after slapdash draw

Neville explains Mourinho’s subtle tactical shift at Tottenham