Tottenham vs Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham go head to head today, with the two teams experiencing differing fortunes of late.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham came into the weekend flying high at the top of the Premier League, with last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea demonstrating a maturity that has only intensified title talk.

They will be eager to take that place back today after Chelsea came from behind to defeat Leeds on Saturday evening to leapfrog them by a single point.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, meanwhile, are down in 14th having endured their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

The game will be the first played in front of fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since March, with Government coronavirus restrictions allowing 2,000 spectators at venues in Tier 2 areas.

Tottenham vs Arsenal score prediction: 2-0 home win

It is a fair point that some of Arsenal’s best results under Arteta have come in games they were not expected to win, but they did, on those occasions, have a firing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With their star man woefully out of form, it is hard to see how the Gunners can both keep Spurs at bay and create their own chances.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off today (Sunday, December 6, 2020).

The match will be held in front of a limited crowd of 2,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

TV channel: Today’s north London derby will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via SkyGo and the Sky Sports app.

Tottenham vs Arsenal team news

Mourinho is confident that Harry Kane will be fit to lead the line after the England captain missed Thursday night’s Europa League draw against LASK.

Toby Alderweireld and Sergio Reguilon are also expected to be fit, though Carlos Vinicius is a doubt and Erik Lamela still sidelined.

David Luiz is expected to be fit for Arsenal after his horrific clash of heads with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez last weekend, while Thomas Partey has trained with his team-mates after returning from a thigh injury.

Nicolas Pepe is suspended, while Gabriel Martinelli is yet to return from a serious knee issue.

Tottenham predicted lineup (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Son, Bergwijn, Kane

Arsenal predicted lineup (3-4-3): Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Tottenham vs Arsenal head to head (h2h) results

Tottenham wins: 65

Arsenal wins: 82

Draws: 54

Last meeting: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (July 12, 2020)

