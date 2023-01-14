Tottenham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

The heavyweight fixture of the Premier League weekend sees leaders Arsenal travel to their bitter rivals Tottenham.

As far as fixtures go, the north London derby is one of few showpiece occasions that always delivers on drama. Arguably the most heated game English football has to offer, it will be a huge afternoon for both sides.

While Spurs have failed to completely convince under Antonio Conte, they thrashed their bitter rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in May. If things click into place, few can doubt their quality. The Gunners, meanwhile, are going for a first title in 19 years. Win away at Spurs and that would be quite a statement of intent.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The north London derby is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 15 January, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will offer subscribers a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and tablets.



Tottenham vs Arsenal team news

In a major boost for Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski will be fit for the game, although Rodrigo Bentancur is still not yet fully fit.

Yves Bissouma will likely partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in central midfield after sitting out of the FA Cup win over Portsmouth with a slight injury.

The major decision comes in central defence. Clement Lenglet is pushing to sit alongside Cristian Romero and Eric Dier but Ben Davies is another option and boasts much more experience.

Key man: Kulusevski could feature for Spurs against Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Able to rest players for Monday’s FA Cup win over Oxford, Arsenal aren’t thought to have many fresh injury concerns at this stage.

The Gunners boss has confirmed Bukayo Saka is fit for the game after his recent injury scare. Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson are out.

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

It’s difficult to know what version of Tottenham will show up, while Arsenal have pretty much proven the picture of consistency this season.

For that reason, an away win looks a safe bet.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 67

Draw: 54

Arsenal wins: 85

Tottenham vs Arsenal latest odds

Tottenham to win: 21/10

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal to win: 11/10