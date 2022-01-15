Tottenham vs Arsenal off: Gary Neville reaffirms call to Premier League to stop postponing games

(Getty Images)

Gary Neville has called on the Premier League to stop postponing games unless there are an “exceptional amount” of Covid cases at a club.

On Friday night, the Sky Sports pundit urged decision-makers within the League to deny Arsenal’s request to postpone Sunday’s North London derby away at Tottenham, citing the club’s decision to send the likes of Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan during the January transfer window.

Still, those comments fell on deaf ears and the game was officially called off on Saturday afternoon with the Premier League saying: “The decision is a result of a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request.”

Reacting on Twitter to the news, Neville wrote: “Game off.

“What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team. The Premier League must stop this now, draw a line in the sand and say all games go ahead unless you have an exceptional amount of [Covid] cases.

“It’s wrong.”

Sky Sports host Jeff Stelling showed his own discontent for the postponement and read out the Premier League statement on Soccer Saturday before shaking his head and adding: “I tell you what, that African Cup of Nations it crept up on everyone completely unnoticed didn't it?”