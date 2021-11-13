Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE! Women’s Super League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Arsenal - LIVE!

It’s a North London derby to kick off a big weekend in the Women’s Super League this afternoon as an unbeaten Arsenal travel to The Hive to square off against a Spurs side who are enjoying their best-ever start to a league campaign.

With Chelsea facing what is so often a daunting trip for them away at Manchester City on Sunday, both teams could make a big statement in the title race today. Arsenal, who are riding the crest of a wave at the moment, could further extend their lead while Spurs may prove their fantastic start has been no fluke if they can pull off what appears to be an unlikely victory.

On a showpiece weekend for the WSL, it’s a big game to get started as two of England’s most in-form sides clash in an early afternoon kick-off.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Kick-off time: 13.30pm GMT, The Hive

How to watch

Prediction

Your Evening Standard prediction

12:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

As promising as Tottenham have been this season, Arsenal’s class in forward areas will surely prove too much. Riding the crest of a wave at the moment, it’s hard to see anybody slowing them.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

12:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela recently made her return to Tottenham action and will likely start on Saturday to form the last line of defence already containing the likes of Ashleigh Neville, Shelina Zadorsky, Molly Bartip, Asmita Ala and Kerys Harrop.

For Arsenal, the fact that Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have been rested of late would suggest they’re likely to start.

11:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One.

Live stream: BBC iPlayer (free when signing up) will be available either on the website or through the app.

LIVE coverage: Follow every kick with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.

Welcome

10:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Kick-off is at 13.30pm GMT at The Hive in London.