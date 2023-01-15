Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League derby live on TV in UK today?

Arsenal can make a big statement at the top of the Premier League when they make the short trip to face Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby.

The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the table going into the weekend, with Manchester City in second also in action in a derby as they travel to Old Trafford. It was on this ground that Mikel Arteta’s side fell apart last season as Tottenham pipped them to the final Champions League spot - the Arsenal boss will want his side to prove how far they’ve come.

Spurs have been far from convincing for much of this season, making a string of slow starts to matches. Antonio Conte’s side are in a battle to finish in the top four and a victory against their biggest rivals will go a long way to lifting the mood at the club amid a stumbling run.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will offer subscribers a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and tablets.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.