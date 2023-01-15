Tottenham vs Arsenal live score: Odegaard doubles lead after Lloris own goal – latest updates

06:26 PM

Full time: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

That is it. Some agg at full time when some Spurs players noise up Ramsdale. Richarlison appears to be the chief culprit.

and now there is a Spurs supporter who has got on the pitch who has either kicked Ramsdale or said something to him. Arteta runs over to defuse/extract his keeper and also now Xhaka from a situation. Nothing too serious, in the final analysis.

Here is Sam Dean: "That was only the fifth away victory in a Premier League north London derby since 2000, and the first since March 2014. Arsenal were totally dominant in the first half and that's what decided this match, along with Aaron Ramsdale's excellence in goal."

06:23 PM

90+ mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Gabriel is going into the book for timewasting.

Not unrelated, a couple of Arsenal changes: Odegaard and Nketiah off. Smith Rowe and someone else on. Vieira.

There will be five minutes added but Arsenal are home and dry.

06:21 PM

90 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Gary Neville has awarded the MotM to Ramsdale and I won't dispute that. He has faced seven shots on target and saved them all.

The obvious compare and contrast being Lloris, who had a mare for the first, giving away an OG.

06:19 PM

89 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Frustration showing for Spurs with a miscommunication between Son and Perisic. The former slips the ball through for the latter to go and.... well, the latter didn't went anywhere. Son looks angry.

06:17 PM

86 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Big moment as Son lines up a freekick from not far outside the box but he smacks it into the wall.

06:15 PM

84 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Zinchencko coming off sl........oooo.........w........l.........y

Tomiyasu comes on.

06:14 PM

83 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Son! Good bit of play but the shot is deflected over.

Spurs throwing the kitchen sink at this now. Kulusevski, who has looked Tottingham's boy most likely, gets down that right flank and tries a low cross.

Son, down the other flank, cannot get a ball in under a lot of pressure.

06:12 PM

80 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal doing really well. Spurs play the ball into the box, good keeping again from Ransdale.

A sustained period of pressure for Spurs. Arsenal cannot get the ball clear, but on the other hand the ball won't quite drop for Spurs. Son's effort is easily repelled and now Richarlison with a low shot saved.

06:09 PM

79 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Martinelli is coming off for Tierney.

06:08 PM

78 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

After all that, it's Xhaka who hits the freekick - over and wide.

06:07 PM

77 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Odegaard himself will have a chance to wrap it up with a freekick.

Son in the draught excluder role.

06:07 PM

75 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Romero, who must be perilously close to a red now, fouls Odegaard on the edge of the Spurs box.

06:04 PM

72 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Spurs losing control of the midfield, I mean even more so than they had previously lost control of it, as the game gets stretched and scrappy. Dier goes into the book for a shoulder barge. Lenglet also just been booked for putting it about.

06:02 PM

71 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Richarlison comes on for Doherty.

Richarlison comes on as a substitute to replace Matt Doherty and looks unsure if he fancies it - Action Images via Reuters

06:01 PM

Ramsdale giving it the Ali vs Liston

Ryan Sessegnon and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale react - Reuters

06:00 PM

68 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Nketiah has a chance to settle the match.

Arsenal break, not sure where the Spurs defence have got to, presumably pressing upfield for the corner. Xhaka plays Nketiah in. He fails to control the ball, absolute shocker of a touch actually and Lloris has time to come out and somther.

05:57 PM

66 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Long ball to Martinelli, insouciantly controlled with the shoulder.

05:56 PM

65 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Not created much for a while but there's plenty of the ball for Spurs.

Son plays it to Kane who tries to create space for the shot; he is very well marshalled by Gabriel.

05:55 PM

64 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Quiet few minutes: have Arsenal got through the worst of the Spurs counteroffensive?

05:50 PM

60 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Sessegnon with an optimistic volley that he mis-hits so severely that it fails to go out for a corner.

05:49 PM

59 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Spurs break and Kulusevski tries to thread the needle to feed Son but that pass is nowhere near the ticket.

Still, Spurs have got something to shout about this half and their fans are making some noise.

05:48 PM

57 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Romero lunges in on Xhaka, and he's very lucky not to get a second yellow there. In fact, I am not sure why he hasn't got a second yellow.

05:47 PM

56 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Nketiah has a chance to crush this rally and make it three. But he hits that tamely at the keeper.

05:46 PM

55 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Kulusevski cuts in from the right, set up again by Kane, and Kulusevski again tries the in-curler with the left foot but he cannot bring it back in enough.

05:43 PM

53 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal come forward and the move is ended with a foul by Sarr that sees him go in the book.

05:42 PM

52 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

It's all Spurs now! Steaming down the left, a hard shot comes in and that's another good bit of keeping from Ransdale as Sessegnon shoots hard and low on the cut-in angle. It is a really quality save from Ramsdale using his feet.

Son has also woken up and now the ball's into the box and Kane gets up for a header. No power on it.

05:40 PM

50 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Spurs! This is better. They are first to the ball in a couple of tackles, good strength Kulusevski to hold it up, slips it to Kane who cracks a shot at goal. Ramsdale tips it around the post.

05:38 PM

48 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Spurs look a bit more the ticket here as they surge forward, it is played out to Kulusevski on the right, he cuts inside and shoots with the left. Wide.

05:35 PM

46 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Any changes?

No. Same XIs.

05:34 PM

Taxi for Antonio Conte?

Be better off with Tom Conti on this evidence. Or Silviniaco Conti.

You’re playing this system with two truly awful wing backs. You’re a man short in midfield (their strength) because of this obsession. Cheerio. Sack him. He wants to go anyway. — Seany (@seanheld) January 15, 2023

15m a year for the Italian Tony Pulis. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) January 15, 2023

Well in any event, here comes the second half.

05:24 PM

Half time: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

A tiny reminder at the end that Spurs, with Son and Kane in the team, do have the capability to get back in this but it's a puncher's chance only at this stage. Arsenal have run them ragged, Saka especially is having it away down the right flank. Martinelli and Odegaard also impressing with their movement. Didn't help the Spurs cause that Lloris made an awful blunder for the opener. Conte has some serious work to do in the break.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their second goal with Granit Xhaka - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Here is Sam Dean's analysis: "This game is being won (and lost) in the midfield. Arsenal have had 56 per cent of the ball and played 261 passes to Tottenham's 194 in that first half. With Zinchenko tucking in, Arsenal have four players in the centre of the pitch. It's sometimes five when Nketiah drops deeper. Spurs have two. And it's only ever two. They're chasing shadows in there."

05:21 PM

45+ mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Very close, and a reminder for both sides that while there is Kane, there is hope. Hojbjerg plays an excellent ball in, Kane with a glancing header and that's well saved!

Tottenham's Harry Kane with the header - AP

Spurs get a corner that's not quite cleared and Hojbjerg brings the half to a close by trying an ambitious volley that goes well wide. Brief moment of confusion when the ref blows the whistle as Hojbjerg hits the deck after that shot. For a second people think it's a pen - not sure why, don't think Hojbjerg was fouled despite having a lovely roll around on the grass - but in the end it turns out it's just the half time whistle.

05:17 PM

45+ mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Sessegnon has utterly failed to stop Saka by fair means down that Spurs left so returns to the classics by booting him in the legs. Booked, and rightly so.

05:16 PM

45 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Sarr and Odegaard collide, the ref finds in favour of the Spurs man.

05:12 PM

42 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Odegaard slaps the freekick into the wall and Spurs clear.

You wonder who or what Antonio Conte will blame this time for Spurs being in hanging-on mode from the first whistle. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) January 15, 2023

05:12 PM

40 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2

Saka is murdering these. Saka running at the defence, who look nervy and flat-footed. Lenglet appears to give up any hope of tackling him and just shoulder barges the Arsenal right-sider. That will give Arsenal a freekick a couple of yards outside the box.....

05:10 PM

World Cup weiner

Cristian Romero might be a decent defender, but that's an embarrassing attempt to block Martin Odegaard's shot. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 15, 2023

05:07 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 0 Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 36)

Spurs are getting pumped here.

Spurs fail to win a header, and then another header, and Arsenal send Saka away down the right. Excellent run from the England man, plays it inside to Martin Odegaard who takes a shot and drills a hard low shot past Hugo Lloris. That is excellent from Arsenal but my goodness Spurs are poor.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their second goal - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

05:05 PM

34 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Romero's chopped down Martinelli for a well deserved yellow card.

05:04 PM

33 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Old Harry Kane there back helping out in the left back role; not sure he's going to break Jimmy Greaves's record from there

05:04 PM

33 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Here is Clinton Morrison on the BBC: "Tottenham can't deal with Saka. Lenglet and Sessegnon are struggling with him and they don't know which one should pick him up. He has started the game really lively on this right hand side."

05:02 PM

30 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Antonio Conte shaking his head on the touchline. Well that will gee them up won't it? I get the sense that Conte's had enough/going through the motions a bit.

Arteta by contrast looks calm, albeit deep in thought as Arsenal prepare to take a freekick.

04:57 PM

26 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Spurs with a few moments of the ball now, maybe they can draw the sting from Arsenal if nothing else.

Arsenal look like they’re going to score from every attack — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 15, 2023

04:55 PM

24 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Partey smacks the ball at the goal, beats the keeper, and it smashes against the post. I think Partey shinned that actually.

Sessegnon is absolutely terrified of Saka. Giving him so much space every time he gets the ball. — Ali Tweedale (@alitweedale) January 15, 2023

04:53 PM

22 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Kulusevski takes charge and clears from the corner.

It's been all Arsenal so far, Spurs look flat and cowed.

Spurs’ squad overhaul is so overdue that the players they didn’t need to overhaul like Lloris are now right at the top of the list — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) January 15, 2023

04:52 PM

21 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Lloris does not look confident at all. A shot from Arsenal's Odegaard, Lloris seems unsure but manages to parry it around the post.

04:52 PM

Sam Dean writes

"Hugo Lloris had looked uncomfortable a few minutes before his own goal, almost losing the ball to Gabriel Martinelli in his own box. This is not the day for nervousness, Hugo. How strange that he seems to be the most affected by the occasion so far... just a few weeks ago he was playing in the World Cup final."

04:51 PM

18 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1

Spurs have their first attempt. Sessegnon finds Son and he gets a shot away but no great alarms for Ramsdale to get down to that.

04:46 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1 (Lloris OG 14)

Goal, nice move by Arsenal and they deserve it for having been the better side, but the manner of scoring is down to an error.

Hugo Lloris's own goal shocker - Reuters

Saka down the right, he gets to the byline and hits it hard across the goal. Takes a deflection off Sessegnon and Lloris has totally bungled what should have been a regulation grab. Tries to parry it and just drops the ball over the line. Dear me. Own goal? I think it is an own goal.

Used to be a cliche where Hugo Lloris would increasingly make "rare mistakes". About one per week at the moment. And that's dreadful. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 15, 2023

04:43 PM

11 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 0

Romero plays the ball forward, Partey sticks out a hand to intercept it. Surely a booking? The Spurs players surround the ref but no card is shown.

04:41 PM

9 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 0

Beefy tackle there from Romero on Nketiah earns Arsenal a freekick outside the box, about 30 yards from the Spurs goal.

Odegaard lofts the ball in and Partey heads it (well) over.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski in action with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko - Action Images via Reuters

Gabriel Martinelli chip[s the ball to Nketiah, but he fires straight at Lloris.

04:35 PM

5 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 0

Early signs are that this could be a good game. Spurs pressing lustily and Arsenal brave enough to try and play their way through said press.

Kane has freed Sessegnon but the cross from the former Fulham player is poor.

04:33 PM

4 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 0

"He's no longer the masked winger," says Martin Tyler of Son Heung-Min, who has dispensed with the facial guard.

04:32 PM

2 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 0

Spurs, roared on by their fans, enjoying a substantial amount of early possession.

04:31 PM

1 mins: Tottenham 0 Arsenal 0

Kulusevski and Zinchenko in a full-blooded physical encounter right away.

04:30 PM

The teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Perisic, Forster, Davies, Bissouma.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard,Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Alencar, Turner, Smith.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

04:29 PM

Here's Sam Dean again

"Emile Smith Rowe has not played in the Premier League since early September, but he is back in the Arsenal squad today. The attacking midfielder made his comeback from long-term injury on Monday night, against Oxford United in the FA Cup, and he could yet prove to be a key player in this season's title race. Arsenal are in desperate need of more attacking options following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, and Smith Rowe's return to full sharpness cannot come soon enough."

04:26 PM

Harry Kane needs

two goals to break Jimmy Greaves's Tottenham record. Would be some achievement.

04:24 PM

The players

are out on the pitch.

04:22 PM

Predictions

Bookies having a hard time predicting it by the looks: 13/5 Spurs win, 13/5 draw, 5/4 Arsenal win.

04:11 PM

Absolutely craven

Kicking off our Chinese New Year celebrations with special warm-up t-shirts for the #YearOfTheRabbit! ✨ pic.twitter.com/t99tqn0S68 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2023

04:02 PM

Sarr's first start

Some analysis from Sam Dean.

"Quite the occasion for Pape Matar Sarr's first start in the Premier League. It is a huge show of faith in the 20-year-old, who might have to do a lot of running in midfield today. Hopefully he is in an energetic mood, as Arsenal will expect to have most of the ball today."

03:58 PM

Flare players

Tottenham Hotspur fans with flares outside the stadium before the match - Action Images via Reuters

03:56 PM

Crowd still arriving

Tottenham Hotspur fans outside the stadium before the match - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

General view of fans and police outside the stadium before the match - Action Images via Reuters

03:52 PM

According to Arsenal's

club Twitter, Elneny misses today's match after picking up a knock in training.

03:46 PM

Crowds arriving

Tottenham Hotspurs fans gather outside before the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - PA

Fans set off smoke flares as they gather outside before the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, - PA

Mounted police outside the stadium - PA

03:33 PM

The Teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Perisic, Forster, Davies, Bissouma.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard,Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Alencar, Turner, Smith.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Team news! 📣



The north London derby is just an hour away



Spurs 🆚 Arsenal#TelegraphFootball | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/AVxpmwIpxq — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 15, 2023

03:28 PM

Birthday boy

Eric Dier turns 29 today. He's had a good career I reckon. Amusingly random bit in that Amazon Spurs thing when he's talking Italian Portuguese with Robert De Niro Jose Mourinho

03:11 PM

Welcome to our North London Derby blog

Hello, thanks for joining us, Alan Tyers here for the Tottenham vs Arsenal blog and without further ado, here is my esteemed colleague Sam Dean to set the scene for you.

Amid all of his usual pre-match preparations in derby week, Mikel Arteta has been trying to answer a couple of difficult questions: why does the away team so often struggle in this fixture, and what can his players do this weekend to end that curse?

The use of the word “curse” might seem a little dramatic, but the statistics are certainly striking. Since the turn of the century, there have been only four away victories in north London derbies in the Premier League. Since the start of 2010, there have been only two. Since the spring of 2014, there have been none.

Yes, eight full seasons have passed since Arsenal won at Tottenham Hotspur in the league. And, alongside that, it is now 11 seasons since Spurs claimed three points at Arsenal.

What is going on here? Arteta’s first reaction, as a former Arsenal player who has experienced the intensity of these matches (he played in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in 2014, their last league triumph there), was to point to the atmosphere at the games.

“There is something, for sure,” he said. “The atmosphere has an input and affects the game in a way. I have been through a few of them, trying to understand why that happens, in the last few days. It is difficult to get some conclusions but the atmosphere, it is important.”

There must, though, be more to it than that. After all, there are plenty of other passion-heavy derbies in the Premier League, and plenty of other matches where the stadium atmosphere is aggressive and hostile.

Arteta’s second theory is perhaps the more compelling. “You have to see where both teams are in that moment,” he said.

This is surely the key point. It is not just that north London derbies are hugely important for local bragging rights. They are more than that. On many occasions in recent years, they have also been hugely important in the wider context of the entire campaign.

For many seasons now, Arsenal and Spurs have been fighting for the same positions in the league. And over the past four years, they have been separated in the final table by an average of just two points.

Indeed, since the summer of 2018, Arsenal have won 89 matches and accumulated 300 points in the Premier League. In that same time, Spurs have also won 89 matches, accumulating 296 points. As well as being based in the same location, these two sides have effectively also been on the same level.

All of which makes this season, and this weekend’s derby, even more exciting for Arteta and Arsenal. Because this year, the two teams have not been on the same level at all. It is Arsenal who are accelerating away, so much so that victory on Sunday would take them 14 points clear of their fiercest rivals.

If now is not the time for Arsenal to claim that elusive away victory at White Hart Lane, when will that time be? This is their best team in years, and the back four seems to represent the most resilient defence they have put together since that last away victory in 2014.

If Arsenal produce their best football, they should win the game. But the recent history of these derbies tells us that other factors can get in the way, and that other pressures can cloud the mind on days like these.

The last meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in May, provided the ultimate proof of how the derby can rattle visiting players. In a straight shootout for fourth place, Arsenal travelled to Spurs knowing that a win would confirm their spot in the Champions League. They quickly crumbled, first losing their heads and then losing the game.

Arteta’s hope is that this season’s Arsenal are better equipped to handle the occasion. “They [the players] are certainly more mature,” he said. “What I would say is that it is an incredible dressing room. A joy to work with, every single day. Some of the things we have done together, probably I am never going to be able to do with any other team and any other group.”

A victory at Spurs, and another significant step forward in the title race, would rank as one of this group’s most significant achievements so far. It would be a sign of how much they have grown, and indeed how quickly the balance of power is shifting in north London.