Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal LIVE! Odegaard goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Arsenal are completely in control of the first north London derby of 2023 after 45 minutes. An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a Martin Odegaard strike has them 2-0 up at half-time, with the Gunners absolutely rampant against their biggest rivals.

Arsenal are on course to go eight points clear at the top of the table, and it would be a big statement in the title race. The Gunners fell apart on this ground at the end of last season to let Tottenham snatch the last Champions League spot - Mikel Arteta’s side are showing how far they’ve come.

Spurs are looking to completely lift the mood at the club with a derby victory, but it’s once again been a terrible start to a match. They have Dejan Kulusevski back in the side in a big boost, but he has barely had a touch in a passive display from the hosts. Follow Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings at the ground.

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 2 Arsenal FC

18:23 , Matt Verri

90+3 mins: Two final Arsenal subs to tick away the seconds.

Smith Rowe and Vieira will get a couple of minutes, as Nketiah and Odegaard are replaced.

18:21 , Matt Verri

90+1 mins: Five minutes added on, as Richarlison gives away a cheap free-kick.

Yellow card for Gabriel for time wasting... he doesn’t look particularly concerned.

18:19 , Matt Verri

89 mins: Davies and Gil on for Kulusevski and Lenglet.

Nketiah takes it to the corner for Arsenal, this is where they want to stay. Just a few minutes away from a big, big win.

18:17 , Matt Verri

87 mins: Nketiah doesn’t see Perisic coming and kicks through him on the edge of the box. Tottenham free-kick in a great position.

Son to take, fires it straight into the wall.

18:15 , Matt Verri

85 mins: Zinchenko takes every possible second in strolling off the pitch, as Tomiyasu comes on to replace him. Bit of extra height for the Gunners at the back.

Long throw into the Arsenal box, big header from White.

18:12 , Matt Verri

83 mins: 45 seconds of constant Spurs pressure in the box, Arsenal unable to clear their lines.

Eventually falls for Richarlison, can’t get it properly out of his feet and it’s a relatively weak effort as Ramsdale saves.

18:11 , Matt Verri

81 mins: Refere eventually blows for a Tottenham free-kick, maybe fearing Conte was about to charge onto the pitch. Gabriel a bit too tight on Richarlison.

Up come the Spurs centre-backs. Son whips it into the box, Ramsdale punches it away confidently.

18:08 , Matt Verri

79 mins: It’s a really dangerous position for Arsenal, maybe slightly too close. Xhaka goes for maximum power and leathers it over the bar.

Arteta turns to his bench, Tierney coming on for Martinelli to solidify that left wing.

18:07 , Matt Verri

77 mins: Tackles are flying in now from the Tottenham players, they’re running hot.

And it’s another free-kick for Arsenal, right on the edge of the box. Romero kicks out at Odegaard and brings him down - centre-back must be so close to a red card.

18:05 , Matt Verri

75 mins: Bissouma and Perisic on for Spurs, with Sarr and Sessegnon the two to make way.

Time running out for the hosts, but one goal and the mood will completely change.

18:01 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Richarlison on for the final 20 minutes, Doherty the man to make way.

Romero is moving out, at least for now, to keep an eye on Martinelli. Both on a yellow card... chaos guaranteed.

Dier is into the book for bringing Nketiah down, or maybe for his complaints after the foul.

17:59 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Lloris with a crucial save!

Arsenal with a rare break and they’re away through Xhaka. He clips a lovely ball through to Nketiah, poor first touch takes him a bit wide. Chance is still here, Lloris flies out and denies him.

Martinelli then booked for stopping a Tottenham counter.

17:58 , Matt Verri

68 mins: Martinelli controls a long ball on his back, Romero comes absolutely flying out and threatens to flatten in. Wisely opts again it at the last minute.

Safe to say the Spurs defender didn’t appreciate that bit of showboating.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:55 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have weathered that expected storm well. Intriguing to see how Arteta changes it. Feels like a game for Tierney to come and see this out.

17:54 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Home fans trying to keep the energy levels high, as Arsenal start to get a bit of control back. They’re finding it easier to keep hold of the ball.

Kane flicks a long ball on though, Kulusevski threatens to get on the end of it but Partey mops up the danger.

17:51 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Kulusevski with more room down the right, can’t make the most of it.

Kane then stands a cross up to the back post, falls for Sessegnon and he slices a volley well wide. So wide that it stays in play on the touchline.

17:48 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Arsenal starting to look a bit rushed on the ball now.

That’s better though, ball drops for Nketiah just inside the box and curls a tame effort straight at Lloris. Weak in the end.

Xhaka is down, after being brought down by a challenge from Romero. He’s already on a yellow card, the Spurs man, but he lunged in for no apparent reason.

17:45 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Sarr into the book for a foul on Martinelli, maybe a bit harsh that decision.

Arsenal win a corner and they’re happy to just slow things down, they’ve been under huge pressure. Martinelli’s delivery doesn’t beat Hojbjerg at the near post... awful.

Spurs want a quick throw, Arteta picks it up and throws it away with a big smirk on his face.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:43 , Matt Verri

Arteta not happy with this start - he is screaming at his team to be more compact. They’re far too open.

17:42 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Another crucial save from Tottenham!

These are nervy moments for Arsenal. Kane slides the pass through to Sessegnon, looks certain to find the far corner but Ramsdale just about gets enough of a touch.

They stay on the attack, ball comes in again and Kane nods it straight at the goalkeeper.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:41 , Matt Verri

Surprise, surprise, Spurs already look sharper since half-time with Kulusevski, Kane and Sessegnon all going close. They have given themselves a moutain to climb but get the next goal and it’s game on.

17:40 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Ball through to Kane, so sharp to work it onto his right foot and get the shot away. Ramsdale parries it behind for a corner. Home fans are up.

Fired in at the near post, White heads it away and Saka completes the job.

17:38 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Pretty much the first we’ve seen of Kulusevski all match.

He’s able to cut inside onto his left foot in the box, whips an effort towards the far corner but it sails over the bar.

17:37 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Already fells like there’s a bit more urgency from Spurs. Kane finds some space in behind Partey, can’t pick the pass though.

Arsenal work it forward, again coming down their right. Saka and Nketiah nearly combine but it’s hacked away.

Back underway!

17:34 , Matt Verri

Spurs out early for the second-half... imagine it was a pretty lively 15 minutes in that changing room.

We’re up and running again.

17:31 , Matt Verri

More possession, more shots, more shots on target... more goals.

All the stats are in Arsenal’s favour after a dominant 45 minutes. Spurs very nearly halved the deficit just before the break though - they only need one moment and they’ll be back in it.

Huge error from Lloris...

17:26 , Matt Verri

Arsenal strike first in the North London derby and it's a moment Hugo Lloris will want to forget! 😯 pic.twitter.com/VvKBUX4BdN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:22 , Matt Verri

Spurs have been in this position before and earned points but never against a side as good as Arsenal, who have dominated.

Conte’s approach has been badly exposed, with Spurs overrun in midfield, although for the second home game running. Lloris dropped a clanger leading to the opening goal.

HT: Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:20 , Matt Verri

Confusion as some Spurs fans think they have a penalty... they do not.

It’s half-time and Arsenal have been absolutely rampant. A Hugo Lloris own goal and a strike from Martin Odegaard have then completely in control.

(Getty Images)

17:18 , Matt Verri

45+2 mins: Big save!

Arsenal lose it seconds before the break, Hojbjerg whips a great cross in and Kane’s header is kept out by Ramsdale.

17:17 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Sessegnon just kicks Saka as the Arsenal man turns him brilliantly again, he’s just been too good for the wing-back. Yellow card for Sessegnon.

Spurs desperately waiting for the half-time whistle.

17:15 , Matt Verri

44 mins: All the noise is coming from the away end, it’s been a perfect afternoon for Arsenal so far.

Could not have gone any better for them. Tottenham are going to need yet another second-half comeback, and a big one at that.

17:12 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Saka continues to run riot, cutting inside onto his left foot and he wins a free-kick just outside the area. Perfect angle for the left-footer, even if it is maybe slightly too wide.

Odegaard the man standing over it, will he go for goal? He does... straight into the wall. Not his best.

17:10 , Matt Verri

39 mins: No sign of Arsenal slowing down, they want to finish this before half-time.

So often Spurs have come out for the second-half of a match a completely different side - they’re giving themselves so much to do here though.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:08 , Matt Verri

A few Tottenham fans heading to the bars early doors - and you can’t blame them.

Arsenal supporters, meanwhile, in dreamland.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal | Martin Odegaard 36'

17:07 , Matt Verri

IT’S TWO!

And they certainly deserve it. Arsenal come forward again down the right, Saka plays it inside to Odegaard.

He’s got a couple of players up with him, goes for goal instead and fires a low effort into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

(Evening Standard)

17:06 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Romero is getting more and more frustrated, goes in late on Martinelli and catches the Brazilian. So unnecessary and he earns the first yellow card of the match.

Gabriel sends a long ball forward, Nketiah not too far away from getting on the end of it but Lloris claims.

17:03 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Arteta will be thrilled with what he’s seen so far, even if he doesn’t look it on the touchline.

Nketiah wins another free-kick about 35 yards out, up come the centre-backs again. Odegaard takes, Dier with a strong header in his own six-yard box.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:00 , Matt Verri

The difference so far is a clanger from the Spurs goalkeeper but in terms of play there is so much more between the sides.

Arsenal are technically superior and better organised than a Spurs side who are finding it tough to establish a foothold in the match.

17:00 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Partey through to Saka, who has been absolutely brilliant so far.

Jinks inside into the box, loses his balance as he looks to get the curling shot away and Lenglet can clear.

16:57 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Free-kick Arsenal out wide, home fans getting increasingly frustrated.

Odegaard swings it in, headed away. Comes to Saka who goes down and wants another free-kick, whistle doesn’t come this time.

Spurs struggling to find a forward pass, but they’ve got the players up front to click into gear at any moment.

16:55 , Matt Verri

25 mins: WHAT A STRIKE!

That was nearly an unbelievable goal from Partey. Arsenal are flying at the moment, Spurs can’t get out.

Ball is headed out to Partey, drops to him and he catches the volley so, so sweetly. Lloris beaten but it smashes back off the woodwork.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:54 , Matt Verri

Arsenal should be going for the kill here. Spurs are notoriously better in the second-half. The Gunners must make the most of this dominance.

16:53 , Matt Verri

23 mins: All of Arsenal’s joy is coming down their right, Spurs struggling to cope.

Saka lays it back to Odegaard this time, who hammers a strike at goal from distance. Lloris just about keeps it out, that was moving a fair bit. Corner Arsenal.

It’s Saka to swing it in, great header from Doherty under pressure at the back post.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:52 , Matt Verri

Mistakes in the biggest matches are all too common for Lloris, who was also at fault for Aston Villa’s opening goal here on New Year’s Day.

The Spurs captain should be leading by example but has left his side in a hole.

16:50 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Arsenal regaining control now, Nketiah gets in down the right.

Tight angle, fires it across the face of goal but nobody there in a red shirt. More nervy defending before it’s eventually hacked away.

16:48 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Spurs have responded well to that setback.

Sessegnon slides a great pass through to Son, he’s onside and in on goal but Ramsdale flies off his line to save. Arsenal haven’t had a kick since the goal.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:47 , Matt Verri

Arsenal had a big group huddle after that goal. There is still a long way to go in this game. They won’t get carried away.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal | Hugo Lloris OG 14'

16:45 , Matt Verri

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!

Bizarre goal but the Gunners don’t care. Saka gets in down the right, gets to the byline and fires the ball into the six-yard box.

It’s at Lloris, he lets it through him and the ball finds a way into the back of the net!

(Evening Standard)

16:44 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Partey stops a Spurs attack with a fairly cynical handball, does very well to avoid a booking for that. Spurs players not impressed.

Arsenal have been well on top since those couple of bright early moments for Spurs. They’ll feel they have to make this spell count.

16:41 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Martinelli with a hopeful appeal for a penalty, swiftly waved away.

Nketiah is then fouled 35 yards out by Romero, rash challenge. Odegaard clips it in, Partey gets up well in the box but he heads the effort over the bar.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:40 , Matt Verri

Sessegnon has already twice found space to charge up the left flank, but both crosses were poor.

Spurs will miss Perisic’s delivery today but, on the plus side, Sessegnon has stood up well to Saka defensively in the first nine minutes.

16:38 , Matt Verri

7 mins: BIG CHANCE!

Lloris makes a mess of it playing out from the back, Spurs defenders not much better.

Falls for Nketiah, huge opportunity in the box but he’s denied as Lloris smothers the effort. Not great contact from Nketiah.

16:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Sessegnon slides in on White, Arsenal settle for a corner. Saka strolls over to take it.

Great delivery in, Nketiah and Gabriel there at the back post but it’s well defended by Spurs.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:35 , Matt Verri

Atmosphere is - just like last season - incredible. You cannot hear yourself think whenever Spurs get forward.

Cannot imagine how the players feel.

16:35 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Spurs pressing right up in the early stages, Arsenal confident enough to play through it though as Partey and Saliba keep their nerve.

Gunners all the way up the pitch, Martinelli into the box and pokes an effort at goal as he loses his footing. Tame shot is blocked.

16:32 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Lots of space out on the left for Sessegnon as Tottenham work it wide nicely, White caught out there. Cross whipped into the bar, headed out.

Confident start this from the hosts, they’ve had all of the ball in the opening minutes.

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:31 , Matt Verri

Worth noting this is the first time Son is without his mask. He had spoken about how it was impacting him when playing.

KICK-OFF!

16:30 , Matt Verri

Up and running in the north London derby!

16:28 , Matt Verri

Players are out, brilliant atmosphere in north London as you’d expect.

Eight months ago it was Spurs who ran riot against their biggest rivals - the Gunners will be desperate to show how far they’ve come.

Here we go!

16:24 , Matt Verri

Teams will be out onto the pitch any minute now.

Pattern of this fixture is the home side wins, often fairly comfortably too. Up to the Gunners to change that this afternoon.

Merson: Arsenal will win

16:20 , Matt Verri

Paul Merson certainly in a bullish mood ahead of kick-off.

He says he can’t see anything other than an Arsenal win, with next week’s clash against Manchester United a tougher match for the Gunners he believes.

Will the Sky pundit regret those comments in a couple of hours?

Pre-match thoughts from the Tottenham camp

16:17 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte and Dejan Kulusevski look ahead to an enticing North London derby 💥 pic.twitter.com/O7rbRkmBzx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:14 , Matt Verri

Arsenal going through the final stages of their warm-up. Odegaard spending it doing some one-on-one work with assistant Carlos Cuesta, practicing turning his man on the edge of the box and shooting.

His goal output has improved massively this season.

Could be the crucial battle

16:12 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane is targeting another landmark day in the north London derby. The Tottenham striker is one goal away from matching Jimmy Greaves’s all-time Spurs record of 266 goals and is also just two shy of 200 Premier League goals.

With 14 goals in 18 games against Arsenal, Kane is the record scorer in north London derbies, and it would be extra special to pass those two milestones this weekend. But standing in his way will be the best Arsenal centre-back pairing he has faced since his first game against the Gunners, in 2015.

Gabriel and William Saliba have developed into a brilliant partnership, helping create a solid foundation for their title challenge. The pair have started every Premier League game this season at the heart of a defence that has conceded just 14 goals in 17 matches.

Read Simon Collings’ full piece here

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:08 , Matt Verri

Assuming Bissouma is fit, Conte’s decision to hand Sarr a first Premier League start is a huge show of faith in the youngster, particularly given that Spurs will be outnumbered three to two in the midfield.

Sessegnon over Perisic is also a surprise, and presumably to help counter the pace of Saka.

A big chance for the Gunners

16:04 , Matt Verri

"A huge north London derby - the chance for Arsenal to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



LIVE: https://t.co/XwNRG5bNcj#TOTARS pic.twitter.com/2cbKgSK000 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 15, 2023

Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:01 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal team picks itself right now. The big boost is having Emile Smith Rowe on the bench. Arteta has lacked gamechangers off the bench in recent weeks, but he has one today.

Arsenal offer Tottenham blueprint

15:56 , Matt Verri

In the eight months since these sides last met, Arsenal have stormed to the top of the table, passing almost every challenge in the manner of true title contenders, while Spurs have barely produced a convincing performance.

In hindsight, Spurs pipping Arsenal to fourth last season offered a false picture of the progress of the two clubs’ rebuilds under Conte and Arteta.

While no one at Spurs would ever care to admit it, Arsenal’s rise offers their neighbours an impressive blueprint to follow, proof that backing a visionary manager over several transfer windows can turn a side into contenders, even in a division containing Manchester City and Liverpool.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full piece here

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arteta: We have learned a lot

15:49 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have learned from last season’s north London derby defeat and they are in a “different place” ahead of their return to Tottenham.

Arsenal lost 3-0 at Tottenham back in May as they surrendered Champions League qualification to Spurs.

Since then, though, the Gunners have been reborn and they go into the match give points clear of Manchester City at the top of Premier League.

Reflecting on his side’s defeat to Spurs at the end of last season, Arteta said: “That was the result, that was the performance, that was the context of actually what happened in that game.

“There is a lot of things to learn, a lot of things to take from there. We haven’t won there, so that’s the challenge that we have ahead of us.

“We are in different place [to last season], but we have to show that playing the way we want to play.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Looking relaxed...

15:45 , Matt Verri

Arsenal players are in the building ahead of their warm-ups.

Elneny misses out on the squad completely for the visitors, after picking up a knock in training.

Big calls from Conte

15:38 , Matt Verri

Sarr starts for Tottenham in midfield, partnering Hojbjerg as Bissouma has to settle for a place on the bench. Perisic is also among the substitutes, with Sessegnon getting the nod at wing-back.

Big news for Spurs is that Kulusevski is back and starting in the front three - massive lift for the hosts.

It’s the side we’ve come to expect from Arsenal, the only real decisions for Arteta coming at full-back. It’s the preferred duo of White and Zinchenko once again, with Tierney and Tomiyasu on the bench.

Smith Rowe also among the substitutes, his return to fitness is a welcome one for Arteta.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos, Turner, Smith.

Tottenham team news

15:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Emerson, Perisic, Forster, Davies, Bissouma

Arsenal looking for a very different outcome...

15:26 , Matt Verri

Tottenham v Arsenal. Atmosphere last season for this game was something else. Should be a cracker today. pic.twitter.com/Cw9J5gcDkJ — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 15, 2023

Team news coming up!

15:22 , Matt Verri

Tam news from north London coming up in just over five minutes.

Tottenham are expected to have Kulusevski back in a big boost to their chances, while Arsenal are likely to go with that familiar XI again.

All will soon be revealed.

Conte sends warning over respect

15:15 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte says he “hates” anyone who attempts to intimidate referees as Arsenal were twice charged by the FA for failing to control their players.

Against both Newcastle and Oxford United, Gunners players confronted the referee after seeing penalty appeals waved away.

Asked about the Gunners’ behaviour, Conte said it was paramount to respect the officials in such a significant game and added that he “hated” anyone who attempted to intimidate referees.

“In an important game like this, the respect is always at the top, OK?” Conte said. “You have to show respect in every situation and especially also with the referee because I know very well the difficult to be a referee, to take decisions.

“I think to intimidate or to create a bad atmosphere is not fair. I don’t like this. I hate the people that try to do it.”

(AP)

Visitors are in the building!

15:09 , Matt Verri

How north London derby will be decided

15:01 , Matt Verri

Playmakers Odegaard and Kane

Martin Odegaard’s assist for Gabriel Martinelli against Brighton was a pass few players in the Premier League could have played — but Harry Kane is among them.

Odegaard and Kane are very different players, but both are visionary playmakers and the creative hub of their teams. Arsenal will be wary of Kane’s goal threat, but must stop from him from dropping into space, while Spurs should be concerned about allowing Odegaard time on the ball.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full tactics preview here

(REUTERS)

Perfect afternoon for it!

14:54 , Matt Verri

N17 is ready 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EciS0MUjqP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2023

Conte piles pressure on Arsenal

14:45 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte believes the Premier League title race is between Arsenal and current champions Manchester City, but has challenged Mikel Arteta’s young side to show they can cope with the pressure of being favourites.

Arteta’s side have the youngest average age of a starting line-up in the top-flight this season and Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2016-17, has piled the pressure on the Gunners, saying they must show they can handle the situation.

“When you are at the top of the league the perception of your opponents change totally,” Conte said. “You are in that moment the best team in the league. For this reason, everybody wants to try to beat you.

“For sure, Arsenal has to face this situation of being favourites to win the league at this moment because they are top of the table. They have to show they are good to face this type of situation.”

Read his full comments

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arsenal miss out on Mudryk

14:37 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk as they continue another transfer window of huge spending.

The 22-year-old was Arsenal’s top target and looked increasingly likely to join the Gunners, making it clear on more than one occasion that he was keen on the move.

But Chelsea hijacked the deal on Saturday after flying out to Shakhtar Donetsk’s training camp in Poland, and have now officially announced the £89million signing.

Read the full story here

(PA)

Prediction

14:29 , Matt Verri

It’s difficult to know what version of Tottenham will show up, while Arsenal have pretty much proven the picture of consistency this season.

For that reason, a rare away win in this fixture could be on the cards

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news

14:19 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are set to be boosted by the fitness of Bukayo Saka for today’s north London derby.

Saka took a painful kick to the leg during Monday’s FA Cup third-round victory at Oxford and was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe in the closing stages.

But asked on Friday afternoon if Saka should be okay to face Spurs manager Mikel Arteta told reporters: “I think so, yeah.”

Arsenal have a near fully-fit squad for their short trip to Spurs, with Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) their only absentees.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

(Reuters)

Tottenham team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

In a major boost for Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski will be fit for the game, although Rodrigo Bentancur is still not yet ready to start along with Richarlison.

Yves Bissouma will likely partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in central midfield after sitting out of the FA Cup win over Portsmouth with a slight injury.

The major decision comes in central defence. Clement Lenglet is pushing to sit alongside Cristian Romero and Eric Dier but Ben Davies is another option and boasts much more experience. Lucas Moura is still in the treatment room.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Arsenal!

The first north London derby of 2023 and it promises to be a big one. Arsenal are looking to go eight points clear at the top, while Spurs know a win here will kick their season into gear.

The first north London derby of 2023 and it promises to be a big one. Arsenal are looking to go eight points clear at the top, while Spurs know a win here will kick their season into gear.