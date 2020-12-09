Tottenham vs Antwerp: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineup, h2h results, odds
Tottenham will need to beat Royal Antwerp in their final game of the Europa League group stage if they are to be seeded in the draw for the knockout stage.
Jose Mourniho’s side have already qualified for the last-32 after Christmas, but currently sit second in Group J, two points behind the Belgian side.
Spurs will be desperate to avoid a difficult draw early in the knockout phase, with some high-quality opposition dropping out of the Champions League.
Mourinho’s men are riding high at the top of the Premier League and come in full of confidence after beating Arsenal 2-0 in Sunday’s north London derby.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Antwerp is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
The match will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How to watch
Tottenham vs Antwerp TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 8pm.
Tottenham vs Antwerp live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.
Tottenham team news
Spurs have Tanguy Ndombele back in training after he missed the north London derby success, but Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is expected to be rested, while Serge Aurier is out.
Mourinho has used the competition to give some of his fringe players more playing time, meaning the likes of Carlos Vinicius, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli could be involved, while Joe Hart is likely to start in goal.
Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Hart; Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso; Bale, Lucas, Vinicius
Tottenham vs Antwerp prediction: 3-1 home win
Spurs have made slightly hard work of their campaign with some sloppy away performances, but have won their two home fixtures by an aggregate score of 7-0. Expect more of the same here.
Tottenham vs Antwerp head to head (h2h) history and results
The only previous meeting between these two sides was the reverse fixture in Belgium earlier in the group stage, which Antwerp won 1-0.
Tottenham vs Antwerp odds and betting tips (subject to change)
Tottenham to win: 4/11
Draw: 9/2
Antwerp to win: 17/2
