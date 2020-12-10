Tottenham vs Antwerp live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Tottenham Hotspur will host Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night to determine which side finishes top of Europa League Group J.
Antwerp beat Tottenham 1-0 in the reverse fixture and are two points ahead of their opponents.
Both teams have already secured a place in the knock-out stages, but Spurs will need a win if they want to finish above their opponents.
Jose Mourinho’s side come into the match off the back of a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, where they sit top of the table.
A trip to Crystal Palace awaits Spurs this weekend, where they could find themselves off top spot without playing a game, given Chelsea play on Saturday and are just two points behind, meaning Jose Mourinho will likely rest his players here with an indifferent attitude to top spot or progress as a runner-up.
They have been inconsistent in the Europa League this team, with a 3-3 draw against LASK Linz adding to the shock loss in Belgium - here is everything you need to know about the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 8 pm following coverage of Dundalk vs Arsenal. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport website or app. Alternatively there will be a live stream on Independent Football here.
What is the team news?
Tottenham will be without Serge Aurier with a slight injury, while Mourinho has confirmed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be rested.
Tanguy Ndombele will be back for the Europa League clash after he returned to training on Wednesday.
Mourinho seems certain to field what is now effectively a regular European XI, meaning returns to the side for Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Vinicius Junior and Dele Alli.
Antwerp will be without Matheus and Sander Coopman, who are injured and have not made the trip to London.
They will need a point to finish top so Leko will name his strongest possible side, which should be spearheaded by Lior Refaelov, who has three goals in five Group J matches.
Predicted line ups
Tottenham: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Lo Celso, Winks, Bale, Alli, Lucas, Vinicius.
Antwerp: Butez, Seck, Gelin, De Laet, Miyoshi, Gerkens, Haroun, Hongla, Juklerod, Rafaelov, Benavente.
Odds
Tottenham – 9/25
Draw – 4/1
Antwerp – 25/4
Prediction
Mourinho’s squad players have one final chance to prove their worth for more regular inclusion - once it gets to the knock-out stages and a chance of a trophy, the boss could keep his line-up more consistent. A home win looks the most probable outcome. Spurs 2-1 Royal Antwerp
