Tottenham vs AC Milan: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds - preview today

Tottenham face a do-or-die clash with AC Milan in the Champions League tonight.

Beaten 1-0 inside San Siro last month, Spurs have it all to do in front of home support. While Antonio Conte’s team will fancy their chances back at home, it’s difficult to know what Spurs team will show up.

Beaten in really rather meek fashion by both Sheffield United and Wolves of late, Milan will hardly be cowering coming into the game in north London. Having missed a number of good chances in the first leg, the Serie A giants know they can get at Spurs.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs AC Milan is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Wednesday 8 March, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs AC Milan team news

Eric Dier is suspended for the game and that means Conte, who is expected back on the touchline, is almost certain to start with the same back three who started Saturday’s loss at Wolves.

Clement Lenglet, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies are thought to be the most likely to start at the back, with Emerson Royal returning in place of Pedro Porro despite his decent display at Molineux.

The biggest selection headache comes up front, with Heung-min Son so ineffective against Wolves. Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma are both pushing to start alongside Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevksi.

Pushing for a start: Richarlison has struggled for game time in recent weeks (REUTERS)

For Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently returned from injury yet is unregistered for the Champions League, which could be a decision they come to regret with former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud said to be struggling with illness.

Story continues

Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Davide Calabria are all injured.

Tottenham vs AC Milan prediction

It seems Spurs need a few bad results to impress this season. As frustrating as that is for supporters, it is at least a good omen for Wednesday…

Tottenham to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 2

Draws: 2

AC Milan wins: 1

Tottenham vs AC Milan latest odds

Tottenham to win: 19/20

Draw: 13/5

AC Milan to win: 3/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.