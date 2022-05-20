Tottenham v Norwich: match preview

·1 min read

Tottenham may have a reputation for flakiness but surely even they cannot grasp failure from the jaws of success on this occasion. A draw against a Norwich side that has lost 11 of their last 14 league matches will be enough to secure the final Champions League spot in spite of Arsenal – assuming their north London rivals fail to win by more than 15 against demob happy Everton. Harry Kane is expected to be available after a virus and he and Son Heung-min will be relishing facing a defence that has leaked 79 goals this season – the most in the division. Norwich have nothing to play for but pride and the chance to leapfrog Watford and avoid finishing bottom for the second time in three seasons. Stephen Hollis

Sunday 4pm

Venue Carrow Road

Last season n/a

Referee Chris Kavanagh

This season G17 Y65 R3 4 cards/game

Odds H 13-1 A 1-3 D 6-1

NORWICH

Subs from Krul, McGovern, Tzolis, Gibbs, Placheta, Springett, Williams, Gilmour, Rashica, Rowe, Springett, Tomkinson, Normann

Doubtful Normann (ankle), Gibson (back), Gilmour (ankle)

Injured Idah (knee, Jul), Omobamidele (back, Jul), Kabak (hamstring, unknown), Zimmermann (hip, unknown), McLean (ankle, unknown), Sargent (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y53 R1

Form LLLLLD

Leading scorer Pukki 11

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Gollini, Austin, Rodon, Winks, White, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett

Doubtful None

Injured Reguilon (groin, Jul), Romero (hip, Jul), Doherty (knee, Jul), Tanganga (knee, Jul), Skipp (groin, Jul)

Suspended None

Discipline Y66 R1

Form LDWDWW

Leading scorer Son 21

