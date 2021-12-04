Tottenham v Norwich: match preview
The fortunes of Norwich and Tottenham have improved since replacing underachieving managers last month. Dean Smith has guided Norwich to five points from three games – riches compared to five from 11 matches under Daniel Farke – while Tottenham have collected seven from a possible nine since Antonio Conte took over from Nuno Espírito Santo. Both sides have yet to convince though, meaning the outcome is hard to call. It might come down to who has the most in-form striker – with Teemu Pukki having scored three in his last four while Harry Kane has just the one league goal all season. Stephen Hollis
Sunday 2pm
Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Last season n/a
Referee Jarred Gillett
This season G2 Y12 R0 6 cards/game
Odds H 1-2 A 15-2 D 4-1
TOTTENHAM
Subs from Gollini, Austin, Doherty, Roden, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Sessegnon, Clarke, Gil, Tanganga, Scarlett
Doubtful None
Injured Lo Celso (knee, 15 Dec), Romero (hamstring, Jan)
Suspended None
Discipline Y22 R1
Form WLLDWW
Leading scorer Son 5
NORWICH
Subs from Gunn, Dowell, Tzolis, Sørensen, Idah, Placheta, Giannoulis, Dowell, Kabak, Lees-Melou, Omobamidele, Rashica
Doubtful Rashica (groin)
Injured Norman (groin, 11 Dec), Byram (match fitness, unknown), Zimmermann (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y26 R1
Form LLWWDD
Leading scorer Pukki 5