Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

José Mourinho wants to generate momentum and, after three wins in three in all competitions, the signs are encouraging, particularly with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combining well. The challenge for them will be to make the running against a Newcastle team that will most likely be compact and look to strike on the counter. There have been times under Mourinho when this has been beyond them. Newcastle have won four of their last six in the league at Tottenham. David Hytner

Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last season Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1

Referee Peter Bankes

This season n/a

Odds H 1-2 A 13-2 D 4-1

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Hart, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Rose, Alderweireld, Reguilón, Foyth, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Ndombele, Fernandes, Lamela, Bergwijn, Alli, Clarke, Sessegnon

Doubtful Reguilón (match fitness)

Injured Bale (knee, 17 Oct), Tanganga (thigh, 17 Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y5 R0

Form LW

Leading scorer Son 4

NEWCASTLE

Subs from Gillespie, Krafth, Carroll, Joelinton, Fraser, S Longstaff, Yedlin, Ritchie, Clark, Murphy

Doubtful Clark (thigh), Lewis (eye), Saint-Maximin (ankle)

Injured Dubravka (ankle, 17 October), M Longstaff (thigh, 17 Oct), Schär (shoulder, 17 Oct), Dummett (knee, unknown), Gayle (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y4 R0

Form WL

Leading scorers Hendrick, Wilson 1