Tottenham v Liverpool: match preview
Tottenham’s new found defensive stability under Antonio Conte receives its first real test. They have conceded one goal – against Leeds – in four Premier League games since Conte took control, collecting 10 points in the process. It will take some doing to continue that parsimonious run against a Liverpool side that has scored at least once in their past 32 games – a club record – with Real Madrid the last to prevent Mohamad Salah and company finding the net in April. Liverpool have also won their past eight but with Covid potentially ruling out key players on both sides the outcome could be anyone’s guess. Stephen Hollis
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Last season Tottenham 1 Liverpool 3
Referee Paul Tierney
This season G12 Y46 R0 3.83 cards/game
Odds H 4-1 A 4-7 D 7-2
TOTTENHAM
Subs from Gollini, Austin, Doherty, Davies, Reguilón, Roden, Højbjerg, Skipp, Alli, Clarke, Gil, Scarlett, Lucas, Son
Doubtful Reguilón (match fitness)
Injured Romero (hamstring, Jan)
Suspended None
Discipline Y24 R1
Form LLDWWW
Leading scorer Son 6
LIVERPOOL
Subs from Kelleher, Pitaluga, N Williams, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Thiago, Jones, Milner, Morton, Keïta, Minamino, Firmino, Origi
Doubtful Van Dijk, Fabinho, Jones (all Covid-19), Origi (knee)
Injured Phillips (cheek, Jan), Adrián (calf, unknown), Elliott (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y21 R0
Form WWWWWW
Leading scorer Salah 14