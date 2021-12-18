Tottenham v Liverpool: match preview

Tottenham’s new found defensive stability under Antonio Conte receives its first real test. They have conceded one goal – against Leeds – in four Premier League games since Conte took control, collecting 10 points in the process. It will take some doing to continue that parsimonious run against a Liverpool side that has scored at least once in their past 32 games – a club record – with Real Madrid the last to prevent Mohamad Salah and company finding the net in April. Liverpool have also won their past eight but with Covid potentially ruling out key players on both sides the outcome could be anyone’s guess. Stephen Hollis

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last season Tottenham 1 Liverpool 3

Referee Paul Tierney

This season G12 Y46 R0 3.83 cards/game

Odds H 4-1 A 4-7 D 7-2

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Gollini, Austin, Doherty, Davies, Reguilón, Roden, Højbjerg, Skipp, Alli, Clarke, Gil, Scarlett, Lucas, Son

Doubtful Reguilón (match fitness)

Injured Romero (hamstring, Jan)

Suspended None

Discipline Y24 R1

Form LLDWWW

Leading scorer Son 6

LIVERPOOL

Subs from Kelleher, Pitaluga, N Williams, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Thiago, Jones, Milner, Morton, Keïta, Minamino, Firmino, Origi

Doubtful Van Dijk, Fabinho, Jones (all Covid-19), Origi (knee)

Injured Phillips (cheek, Jan), Adrián (calf, unknown), Elliott (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y21 R0

Form WWWWWW

Leading scorer Salah 14