Tottenham v Leeds: match preview

Will the real Harry Kane please stand up? The striker helped himself to seven goals in two games during the international break but his feats for England are in stark contrast to his club form, with Kane having only scored once in the Premier League for Tottenham this season. Antonio Conte will be desperate to lift Tottenham’s talisman out of the malaise he has been in since a move to Manchester City failed to materialise during the summer and a Leeds defence which has conceded 18 goals could help him achieve that. Stephen Hollis

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last season Tottenham 3 Leeds 0

Referee Andre Marriner

This season G6 Y30 R2 5.33 cards/game

Odds H 3-4 A 19-5 D 16-5

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Gollini, Austin, Tanganga, Ndombele, Roden, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Clarke, Scarlett, Gil

Doubtful Gil (hamstring), Højbjerg (knee), Lo Celso (knock),

Injured Romero (hamstring, unknown), Sessegnon (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended Skipp (one match)

Discipline Y24 R1

Form LWWLLD

Leading scorer Son 4

LEEDS

Subs from Klaesson, Firpo, Gelhardt, Roberts, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry

Doubtful None

Injured Bamford (ankle, unknown), Ayling (knee, unknown), Koch (pelvis, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y22 R1

Form LWLDWD

Leading scorer Raphinha 5