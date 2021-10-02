Tottenham v Aston Villa: match preview

Aston Villa are on a high after winning at Manchester United last weekend and face a Tottenham side that will have had less than three days to recover from their Europa Conference exertions. Spurs will take great heart from Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Mura, although Tyrone Mings and company should present a sterner test. Villa’s Ollie Watkins is back in the England squad, but his manager, Dean Smith, is surprised Ezri Konsa has not been called up by Gareth Southgate “because I know the talent on my hands”. Conrad Leach

Sunday 2pm

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last season Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Referee Chris Kavanagh

This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game

Odds H 6-5 A 5-2 D 12-5

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Gollini, Austin, Tanganga, Doherty, Sánchez, Rodon, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Alli, Clarke, Gil, Scarlett

Doubtful None

Injured Bergwijn (ankle, unknown), Sessegnon (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y11 R1

Form WWWLLL

Leading scorer Son 3

ASTON VILLA

Subs from Steer, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, El Ghazi, Buendía, Traoré, Young, Nakamba, Hause, Bogarde, Chukwuemeka

Doubtful None

Injured Bailey (hamstring, 16 Oct), Sanson (hamstring, 16 Oct), Trezeguet (knee, unknown), Davis (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y14 R0

Form LWDLWW

Leading scorer Ings 2