Tottenham unable to agree personal terms with non-league winger Ollie Tanner

Tottenham have not been able to reach an agreement with Lewes midfielder Ollie Tanner, the non-league club have confirmed.

A six-figure bid for the 19-year-old winger had been accepted by Lewes, with Tanner training with Spurs’ development squad for the past fortnight.

However, the non-league side have announced that Tanner remains with them, having failed to agree personal terms with Tottenham.

A statement said: “Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier Club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.

“Tanner missed today’s game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered.”

Tanner has been watched by Spurs academy chief Chris Powell, having been recommended by Lewes boss Tony Russell.

Brighton are understood to have had an offer rejected that would have seen Tanner remain at Lewes on loan for the rest of the season.

There are just a couple of days left for Tottenham to make the necessary additions to their squad. Adama Traore had been a target, but his loan move to Barcelona is now official, while Liverpool look set to beat Spurs in the race for Porto’s Luis Diaz.