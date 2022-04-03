Tottenham turn on the style in five-star win over Newcastle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Ames at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Heung-Min Son
    Heung-Min Son
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: David Klein/Reuters</span>
Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Tottenham needed to win this game and did so in a manner that suggests the battle for fourth place, or better, is nowhere near cut and dried. They enter the Champions League places, at least until Arsenal visit Crystal Palace on Monday night, and it was no mean feat that they contrived Newcastle’s biggest defeat of the season.

A different outcome had looked likely when Fabian Schär put the visitors, who had looked the more competent for most of the first half, ahead but Ben Davies levelled quickly and Spurs blew Newcastle away after the break. Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and the substitute Steven Bergwijn all scored superbly worked goals and, from appearing stodgy, Antonio Conte’s team offered a reminder that they are an exhilarating proposition when in full flow.

Related: Jarrod Bowen winner sees West Ham to deserved victory over 10-man Everton

Eddie Howe’s reign has generally been hallmarked by a clarity rarely associated with modern-day Newcastle. The trend continued early on: they were set up neither to defend in depth nor flood forward, but instead picked their moments to probe. They could point to the first sniff of a big chance in the 22nd minute, when Jonjo Shelvey’s optimistic drive ricocheted into the air and was brought down sublimely by Joe Willock, who had just about worked himself a clear shot when Cristian Romero sped in from nowhere.

Spurs had been left lop-sided by an injury to Sergio Reguilón, which meant Doherty was obliged to continue his renaissance out of position on the left. It turned out that there would be no reason whatsoever to rue their wing-back rejig but the opening half-hour had little zip. Opportunities, such as they were, arrived infrequently.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s sixth-minute curler was repelled by the head of Schär while Harry Kane, bringing a bobbling ball under his spell, briefly looked as if he might do better than rifle wide. Eric Dier curled a free-kick wide from the kind of position his centre-forward might have fancied, although this would quickly become a profitable day for defenders in such situations, and Martin Dubravka was only worked when Son twisted into a half-space and shot into his midriff.

Tottenham&#x002019;s Emerson Royal (right) beats Newcastle&#x002019;s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to score his side&#x002019;s fourth goal.
Tottenham’s Emerson Royal (right) beats Newcastle’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to score his side’s fourth goal. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Newcastle’s initial incursions had been based on Alain Saint-Maximin’s eagerness to commit opponents but, having weathered what counted as Spurs’ opening storm, they found diverse ways to express themselves. Chris Wood saw a stooping header blocked shortly after Willock’s close call; that happened in the aftermath of a Matt Targett free-kick that had been clumsily conceded by Kane, who watched in relief as the ball fizzed across the goalmouth.

It was quite the afternoon for gauche forwards’ challenges. Schär was able to size up his opportunity when Son mistimed a nibble at Willock two yards outside the area; he took just one step up to the ball but whipped it around the wall and into the corner via the hand of Hugo Lloris, who appeared to see it late and might have done better. Howe and Jason Tindall slapped hands; the goal survived a VAR check for a spurious suggestion of handball by Wood in the wall, and Newcastle deserved their lead by this point.

They squandered it within four minutes. Perhaps Son was on a mission after his part in the opener: he won a corner after a 50-yard sprint up the left and then, after his first centre had been returned to him by Dier, swung a second attempt across. Davies was on hand to glance a smart header across Dubravka and, from mediocrity, the game had suddenly produced two goals.

There was now enough life for a flashpoint before the interval, when Bentancur appeared to motion his head into that of Saint-Maximin; the two were booked, along with Joelinton, and there was a palpable edge as the teams disappeared down the tunnel.

Spurs’ belatedly discovered sharpness had won them the game within nine minutes of re-emerging. They initially took control via a marvellous piece of skill from Kane, who showed strength to pull off from Newcastle’s central defenders in the middle before pulling out to the right, initially at what seemed a meander, and weighing up a deep cross. Saint-Maximin was back too late to close him down and his delivery was a dream: it just evaded Son, who dabbed out a leg, and bounced for Doherty to showcase his attacking instincts with a difficult, well-angled header past Dubravka.

It was an excellent goal but Spurs, looking slick now spaces were opening up, soon topped it. A passing move from the back stepped up a gear when Dejan Kulusevski played a give and go with Kane, who floated the ball into his run down the right. The Swede’s cross was perfect and Son, controlling it right-footed before finishing with his left, converted it consummately.

Conte leapt into a mass embrace with his staff; it seemed a crucial strike.

Given the manner in which Spurs had started, the surprise was not inconsiderable. It went up several notches when Emerson, without a goal in a patchy first season here, found himself on the six-yard line when Doherty checked cleverly inside and crossed. Emerson lunged in and made just enough contact to squeeze Tottenham’s fourth inside the post. Wing-back to wing-back; it was Conte’s kind of goal.

Son missed a clear chance to make it five but, just after Conte had returned the crowd’s acclaim, Bergwijn ran on to his fellow replacement Lucas Moura’s pass to finish well. Tottenham are still in the hunt, and then some.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro