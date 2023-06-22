Tottenham turn to Guglielmo Vicario amid David Raya transfer frustration

Tottenham have identified Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as an alternative option to David Raya, as they grow frustrated in their attempts to sign the Spaniard from Brentford.

Spurs and Brentford remain some way apart in their valuation of Raya, with Brentford holding out for £40million and Spurs reluctant to meet that asking price.

With the two clubs at a stand-off over the fee, Spurs are in advanced talks to sign Vicario, a 26-year-old Italian who is likely to be available for under £20m.

He made 32 appearances in Serie A this season as Empoli finished 14th.

Spurs want to sign a new No1 and had identified Raya as their top target to replace Hugo Lloris, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Tottenham have signed Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis this summer as the club begin a rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglou.