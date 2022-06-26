Tottenham transfer news and rumours: Richarlison open to move while Spurs make contact for Nicolo Zaniolo

Fabio Paractici and Antonio Conte are both eager to continue a busy summer for Tottenham (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty)

Tottenham continue to pursue more signings as Antonio Conte plots a major overhaul of the squad.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma have already arrived this summer, while both a new forward and a new defender have been targeted.

Ideally, Conte is keen to wrap up Spurs’ summer business before the July 9 trip to South Korea, although there is an understanding that it will be difficult to do so.

Still, with pre-season only days away now, the club are seemingly trying to do all they can to help on that front.

Here’s the latest Tottenham transfer news and rumours...

Richarlison

Richarlison has reportedly told friends he is keen on a move to Spurs (AFP via Getty Images)

The Everton forward is Spurs’ major target on the attacking front this summer and could even use Harry Winks as a potential makeweight in their attempts to lure him away from Everton.

Chelsea are another to have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old but, according to Football Insider, the former Watford star has “told friends” he is keen on joining Spurs.

With Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevksi currently battling it out for places, Richarlison’s arrival would be another interesting development to a frontline already among the most prolific in Europe.

Djed Spence

Boro manager Chris Wilder expects Djed Spence to join Spurs (The FA via Getty Images)

While both Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal started to shown signs of life under Conte’s watch towards the back end of last season, a new right-back is believed to be high up on the Italian’s agenda.

Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence – who flourished on loan at Nottingham Forest last season – is understood to be one of the club’s leading targets on that front.

Despite reports of the deal stalling of late, Boro manager Chris Wilder told the Northern Echo: “We’re expecting that deal to happen, but if it doesn’t, then he’s our player.

“From a club point of view, the deal has to be right. We’re not trying to stand in the way of anybody. I’ve never done that as a manager, and I’ve had plenty of situations before where opportunities have come along to players.”

Nicolo Zaniolo

Italian job: Spurs have reportedly opened talks over a move for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo (Getty Images)

Italian outlet Il Messaggero claim Spurs have made an approach for Roma midfielder, Nicolo Zaniolo.

The midfielder scored 22 times last season for Jose Mourinho’s and has recently been touted as another eye-catching target amid what looks like an ambitious summer for Spurs.

It is now claimed the north London club have approached those in the Italian capital in regard to a potential loan move with an obligation to buy, with Roma said to be open to that idea.